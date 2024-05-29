School Student Dies, Mother Severely Injured As Tree Falls On Autorickshaw In Assam

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, May 29 (IANS) A student en route to the school died while his mother suffered severe injuries when a tree got uprooted due to a storm and fell on their autorickshaw on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Shubhankar Barman, a Class 1 student of Shishu Niketan School in Dhubri's Bilasipara locality, official sources said.

Locals claimed that Barman passed away on the spot. However, Barman was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Meanwhile, Barman's mother sustained severe injuries and was admitted to Bongaigaon Civil Hospital for treatment.

According to an official, Dhubri district recorded heavy rain till Wednesday morning.

Earlier on Tuesday, a student from Morigaon district lost his life when a large tree fell on the tempo while he was traveling to school.

The victim was identified as Kaushik Amphi from the Dhupguri area of the district.

Several districts in Assam shut down schools, colleges, and other educational institutions on Wednesday as the weather department predicted heavy rain and storms in the state.