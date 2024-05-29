Al Masaood Automobiles Launches Parts and Services Summer Discounts on Nissan Vehicles

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor of Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, has launched a summer campaign with special offerings and benefits on Nissan parts and services – valid until 30 June 2024.

As part of the campaign, customers can enjoy a discount of up to 20% on general mechanical repairs, allowing them to maintain their vehicles

at optimal condition, and cope with the increased wear and tear issues that arise with the oncoming summer heat. The deal also includes up to 50% off on Nissan Genuine Parts, ensuring customers’ safety on the road.

Harmeet Singh, Aftersales Director at Al Masaood Automobiles, said: "The summer months can be quite harsh on cars as the rising temperatures can be responsible for a lot of wear and tear. Our offers are designed to present convenient solutions to our customers and meet their needs during this period, so they don’t have to think twice before dealing with any car issues. Our aim is to always ensure our customers’ health, safety, and satisfaction – making for a value-filled ownership experience."

Terms and conditions apply on the offers, which cannot be used in conjunction with any other ongoing promotion. The discounts also exclude body parts, body repair, and PMS parts or labour.

For further information on these exceptional offers, customers can call 800300400 for bookings or visit of Al Masaood Automobiles’ Nissan service centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region.



