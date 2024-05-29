Ujaas and Rapper Saniya MQ Team Up for World Menstrual Hygiene Day with Ground-breaking Rap Hit on Menstrual Health

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 28th May 2024: Ujaas, at the forefront of menstrual health advocacy led by Advaitesha Birla, has forged a dynamic collaboration with young rapper Saniya MQ to unveil a poignant and enlightening rap song titled "Ye Laal Rang - Periods," marking the occasion of Menstrual Hygiene Day. This ground-breaking initiative aims to dismantle entrenched societal taboos and dispel misconceptions surrounding menstruation. In a vibrant display of solidarity, Saniya and a team of volunteers orchestrated a flash mob at Bandra station, captivating the public eye and amplifying awareness for menstrual health. Available on both Saniya MQ's and Ujaa YouTube channels, the rap composition confronts prevailing myths head-on, advocating for a progressive shift towards open dialogue and informed perspectives on menstrual health. By targeting younger demographics, this innovative endeavour strives to foster awareness and understanding, empowering individuals to engage in open conversations about menstrual health and challenging prevailing misconceptions.

Speaking on the collaboration, Advaitesha Birla, Founder of Ujaas, emphasized on the critical need for increased awareness about menstruation among Indian girls, highlighting the cycle of anxiety and confusion caused by misinformation. She underlined that Ujaas' collaboration with Saniya MQ aims to engage youth effectively through mediums like rap music, inspiring action and fostering dialogue. Further stressing on the necessity for collective effort to bring about change in the menstrual health space, stating that it goes beyond just women and adolescent girls. Men too must be included in this dialogue to foster societal change, only through widespread awareness and education can we create an environment where girls are truly empowered to embrace their menstrual health journey with confidence and dignity. Highlighting this year's Menstrual Hygiene Day theme, 'Together for a #PeriodFriendlyWorld,' we underscore the imperative for collective efforts. Ujaas is committed to cultivating a period-friendly ecosystem, dismantling societal barriers, and reshaping perceptions surrounding menstrual hygiene through robust awareness and education initiatives. The hope is that this rap song will drive awareness amongst the youth and catalyze positive change in attitudes towards menstruation.”

Saniya MQ, the young female rapper who brought the menstrual health music symphony to life, shared her thoughts on the initiative, saying, "I am incredibly honoured to collaborate with Ujaas on this powerful project. Menstrual health is a vital issue that affects millions of women, yet it remains shrouded in stigma and misinformation. Through my educational rap, I hope to reach young people and spark open, honest conversations about periods. Together, we can break down these barriers and promote a healthier, more informed society."

Since its inception, Ujaas has been actively engaged in driving awareness in the menstrual health space. To date, we have reached out to over 254,654 girls through 8,516 educational sessions on menstrual health. Furthermore, we have distributed over 4,349,652 sanitary pads free to girls in rural Maharashtra across 1,228 schools in 17 districts.

In addition to these efforts, Ujaas launched the ground-breaking Ujaas Menstrual Health Express initiative. This pioneering initiative saw the Ujaas Van traveling across 25 states and 107 cities, conducting informative menstrual health workshops in partnership with local NGOs. The aim was to dismantle menstrual taboos and promote hygiene. Over 250,000 free pads were distributed to local communities where access to hygienic products was limited. Moreover, Ujaas has launched a Self-Help Groups (SHGs) program and a manufacturing unit for sustainable cloth pads. This initiative not only provides access to cloth pads in rural markets but also creates livelihood opportunities for 25 SHG women in the first phase. All these effort symbolizes women's empowerment, sustainability, and social change.





MENAFN29052024005232011781ID1108269719