Ambuja & ACC receive the ‘Best Customer Service’ Award at the 17th Customer Fest Show India 2024

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 28 May 2024: Ambuja Cements Limited and ACC Limited, the cement and building material companies of the diversified Adani Portfolio, have been honoured with the prestigious ‘Best Customer Service’ Award for their revolutionary AAA Certified Technology initiative.



The event witnessed participation from over 60 corporate brands across various sectors, including banking, manufacturing, retail, automobile, building materials, and insurance. The award recognises companies that showcase a firm commitment to customer focus and innovation in their customer service strategy. Ambuja and ACC proved their dedication to customer-centricity by emerging as clear winners in this competitive field.



Mr. Ajay Kapur, CEO – Cement Business, Adani Group, expressed his delight, stating, “This recognition underscores our dedication to brand building through exceptional customer service. It exemplifies the synergy among our brands and highlights the customer-centric approach of our entire sales and marketing team. It is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to our partners and customers. We thank the jury panel and all the participants for acknowledging our efforts towards customer centricity and innovation.”

With this prestigious Best Customer Service Award, Ambuja Cements Limited and ACC Limited continue to prove their commitment to delivering the highest levels of customer satisfaction.

About Ambuja Cements Limited

Ambuja Cements Limited, is one of India's leading cement companies and a member of the diversified Adani Group – the largest and fastest growing portfolio of diversified sustainable businesses. Ambuja, with its subsidiaries ACC Ltd. and Sanghi Industries Ltd has taken the Adani Group’s cement capacity to 78.9 MTPA with 18 integrated cement manufacturing plants and 19 cement grinding units across the country. Ambuja has been recognised among ‘India’s Most Trusted Cement Brand’ by TRA Research in its Brand Trust Report, 2024 and among ‘Iconic Brands of India’ by The Economic Times. Ambuja has provided hassle-free, home-building solutions with its unique sustainable development projects and environment-friendly practices since it started operations. The company has many firsts to its credit – a captive port with six terminals that has facilitated timely, cost-effective and cleaner shipments of bulk cement to its customers. To further add value to customers, the Company’s innovative products like Ambuja Cement, Ambuja Plus, Ambuja Compocem and Ambuja Kawach are now enlisted in GRIHA product catalogue. These products not only fulfil important customer needs but also help in significantly reducing their carbon footprints. Being a frontrunner in sustainable business practices, Ambuja Cements ranks among ‘India's Top 50 companies contributing to inclusive growth’ by SKOCH and ‘India's Top 50 Most Sustainable Companies’ Cross-Industry by BW Businessworld.







