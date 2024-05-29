Accelerate to super-speeds with NVIDIA DLSS 3 in EA SPORTS F1 24 with ray tracing and NVIDIA Reflex

(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – May 29, 2024: New games integrating NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA Reflex and advanced ray-traced effects are released or announced weekly, but few will go as fast as EA SPORTS F1 24 and Capes — both releasing this week.



Gamers can use DLSS 3 to reach frame-rates as high as their driving speeds while they take to the track as one of 20 real-life drivers, to win the Formula One World Championship on GeForce RTX 40 Series desktop graphics cards, enabling DLSS 3 multiples frame rates by an average of 2X at 4K, with every ray-traced effect and other option maxed out. In the meantime, Reflex ensures players can take those corners like pros whether they are playing solo or multiplayer. As they cruise toward the top spot on the podium, gamers can enjoy enhanced realism, with cars, glass, water, and more using their GeForce RTX GPU’s Ray Tracing Cores to reflect light like real life.



F1 24 will be released on May 31, but players having the digital-exclusive Champions Edition (or EA Play Pro subscription) can access it from today.



Players looking for more superhuman speeds can check the Spitfire Interactive and Daedalic Entertainment’s Capes arriving to save the day on May 29. This turn-based strategy game lets players build a team of heroes to fight back against the supervillains who used their victory 20 years ago to turn the city into a dystopian nightmare. DLSS 2 & DLAA take visuals and performance to the highest level possible here.







MENAFN29052024003654000333ID1108269697