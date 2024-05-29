Ocorian appoints Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- Perceptiona) Ocorian, specialist global provider of fund administration, capital markets, corporate, trust and regulatory & compliance services, has recruited Craig Buick as Chief Financial Officer as it continues to strengthen its leadership team for growth.

He will be responsible for controllership, finance business partnership, business intelligence, group legal and M&A at the rapidly expanding global company.

Craig Buick brings to Ocorian more than 30 years’ experience in senior financial services roles around the world, in fast growth companies. Prior to joining Ocorian, he was Group CEO and Group CFO at Cabot Credit Management.

Other roles include senior positions at GE Capital in the UK, Italy, Europe and Asia. He started his career at PwC working in the UK, Indonesia, Australia and Russia.

Chantal Free, Chief Executive Officer at Ocorian, said: “Craig brings extensive global experience and expertise in building successful businesses, as Ocorian continues its organic and inorganic growth journey. His style and approach is an excellent fit for our client centric and collaborative culture.”

Craig Buick added: “This is a perfect time to be joining Ocorian as the company continues to grow amid rising demand worldwide for its services. I look forward to supporting colleagues in delivering excellent service for existing and new clients.”





