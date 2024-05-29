BST Group launches the world’s first asset-backed crypto eco-system for investors to benefit from real assets

(MENAFN- Panasian1) Date: Dubai, UAE; May 28, 2024



Blue Sapphire Group, a Dubai-based conglomerate specialising in blockchain and cryptocurrency, has launched an asset-backed crypto eco-system that is set to change the global cryptocurrency trade where prices of crypto will be backed by real assets and not by speculative elements.



Blue Sapphire Trading (BST) Group has unveiled a complete crypto eco-system including asset-backed crypto-currency – BST Coin, BST Chain, crypto exchange – Sapphire Exchange and BST DEX, a marketplace for a Phygital Non-Fungible Token (NFT) backed by Proof of Asset (POA), among other game-changing initiatives, where prices of cryptocurrency will continue to rise every time trading takes place on its exchange platform, instead of declining.



“These game-changing initiatives will change the cryptocurrency market completely and due to being asset-backed, they will remove the speculative elements from the market, making crypto exchanges more transparent and this will help raise investor confidence in the crypto market,” Mr Iqbal Khokar, Co-Founder and Chairman of BST Group says.



“With the completion of the comprehensive ecosystem, the BST Group is poised to lead a revolution in the crypto and gemstone industries. This initiative not only underscores The BST Group's commitment to innovation but also invites collaboration from across the globe to be a part of this transformative journey.”



According to Statista, a global market intelligence provider, revenue in the Cryptocurrency market is projected to reach US$51.5 billion in 2024. Revenue is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2024-2028) of 8.62 percent resulting in a projected total amount of US$71.7 billion by 2028. The average revenue per user in the Cryptocurrency market stands at US$61.8 in 2024.



The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation today stands at $2.72 trillion, according to Forbes. The highest revenue reached in the United States to US$23.22 billion in 2024. In the cryptocurrency market, the number of users is expected to amount to 992.50 million users by 2028.



The cryptocurrency market experienced a downturn, with the total market capitalisation dropping to US$2.21 trillion from US$2.49 trillion in the last month as of May 3, 2024. The cryptocurrency market is exhibiting significant volatility, with prices fluctuating unpredictably.



The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, Bitcoin, has fallen nearly 5.76 percent and is trading at $60,632 as of May 3, 2024. On the other hand, Ethereum almost dipped by 3.28 percent and is trading at $3,033.



Dr. Farooq Abdal, Founder of The BST Group, says, “We have developed a unique system, where every time a trader buys or sells an asset-backed token on our exchange, the price will rise, instead of falling. So, the trader will never lose money due to the fear of price collapse – something that we have seen with other cryptocurrency and crypto exchanges. This new BST Coin, BST Chain are game-changing development that is the result of years of research and development. It is a real innovation.”



BST Group’s flagship product, BST Chain, stands as the fastest blockchain for real-world asset tokenisation. BST Chain sets new standards for efficiency and scalability in blockchain technology with an impressive throughput of 100,000 transactions per second and a remarkable 3-second block formation speed. BST Chain’s innovative consensus mechanism and robust security protocols make it an ideal platform for tokenising high-value assets such as Kashmiri Blue Sapphires.



BST Coin represents a paradigm shift in the cryptocurrency landscape as the world' s first asset-backed native blockchain coin. Listed on the prestigious Coin Market Cap and actively traded, BST Coin offers unparalleled stability and security backed by real-world assets. Its integration with BST Chain ensures seamless interoperability and transparency, providing users with a reliable means of value exchange in the digital economy. Moreover, its utility extends beyond traditional cryptocurrencies, offering users access to real-world assets and opportunities for diversification within the digital economy.



Central to The BST Group's strategy is the establishment of strategic partnerships, aiming to enhance the widespread adoption of its BST coins across various industries. The BST coin, known for its rapid transaction speed, stability, and scalability, is tailored for international transactions, showcasing its applicability in over 18 countries in sectors such as retail, real estate, and the gemstone trade.



E-Sapphire (ESP) represents BST Group’s pioneering project for digitally mining sapphires and participating in Sapphire Wealth. Deployed on BST Chain with Phygital consensus, ESP harnesses the power of blockchain technology to revolutionise the gemstone industry. Through ESP, users can securely and transparently engage in digital sapphire mining, unlocking new avenues for wealth creation and investment. ESP' s innovative approach to gemstone mining leverages blockchain technology to ensure transparency and authenticity throughout the mining process.



The BST Group has marked a significant milestone in the evolution of the global cryptocurrency market with its innovative initiatives set to revolutionise sectors including real estate, gemstones, and smart cities on an international scale. Through the introduction of the BST Coin, a hybrid decentralised cryptocurrency, The BST Group is leading the way in addressing the challenges of transaction speed and asset valuation in the blockchain ecosystem.



"The launch of the BST Chain main net, the fastest blockchain platform globally with a capacity of 100,000 transactions per second, signifies our commitment to technological innovation and excellence," Dr. Farooq Abdal says. "Our vision for a PHYGITAL world, blending the physical and digital realms, is now a reality, thanks to the unwavering dedication of our teams within The BST Group.



“BST Group’s commitment to innovation extends beyond the digital realm into the Phygital space. From Phygital Metaverse AuctionPlace to NFTs and Meta E-3 Smart School Education kits, BST Group is at the forefront of bridging the physical and digital worlds. BST Group's Phygital Metaverse AuctionPlace revolutionises the concept of traditional auctions by combining physical and digital assets in a virtual environment.”



The BST Group's ecosystem encompasses unique projects designed to transform various sectors:



1. Blue Sapphire Trading platform for the gemstones industry

2. Bio Sapphire AMized Fusion Technology BSAFT for health industry

3. META E3 for the education sector

4. E-Sapphire Mining for the investment sector

5. BST Chat, a blockchain-based Web3 chat application

6. BST Cricket Gamefi – for the gaming sector

7. An NFT Marketplace and Metaverse Auction Place for high-value items auctions

8. Blue Sapphire Towers, offering Smart City solutions for the real estate industry

9. BST Chain, the world’s fastest blockchain for asset tokenisation

10. BST Coin, the first cryptocurrency backed by rare physical asset valuation





