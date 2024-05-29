Khiva, Uzbekistan, a Sustainable Gem and Tourism City of the Islamic World in 2024

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 28 May 2024



The city of Khiva in Uzbekistan, an ancient and archaeological city famous for its rich history and vibrant culture, will soon receive large numbers of visitors from all over the world, especially from Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to participate in the twelfth session of the Islamic Conference of Tourism Ministers (ICTM) on May 31- 02 June 2024 under the theme: “Development of the Tourism Industry in Sustainable and Resilient Way”. The city will also host events and activities celebrating Khiva as the OIC Tourism City in 2024.

Khiva, one of the most ancient cities in the Khorezm region, has a history spanning more than 2,500 years. It is famous for its medieval Itchan Kala (Ichan-Qаl'а) Fortress, a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1990. This carefully preserved open-air museum offers a glimpse into the illustrious past of the region, from its vast culture and scientific progress, to its contributions to enriching Islamic civilization.

The Khorezm region of Uzbekistan was a beacon of learning and science between the 9th and 12th centuries, with the famous Al-Ma'mun Academy in Khorezm promoting pioneering works in astronomy, mathematics, medicine, and chemistry. Prominent scholars have emerged from this region, such as Muhammad bin Musa Al-Khwarizmi (the Father of Algebra), and Abu Al-Rayhan Al-Biruni, the scholar of astronomy and philosophy.

There is no doubt that visitors to Khiva will be impressed by the combination of ancient traditions and modern developments, because the peaceful environment, the hospitality of the local people, and the variety of excellent facilities for visitors make Khiva a unique destination committed to preserving its historical heritage while providing modern amenities to ensure a distinctive and educational experience for tourists.

It is hoped that the celebration of Khiva as the Tourism City of the Islamic world in 2024 will significantly boost the tourism sector. Ministers and tourism sector dignitaries from the OIC Member States will meet in Khiva from May 31 to June 02, 2024, to experience first-hand the warmth and hospitality of its hospitable people.

This flow of high-profile visitors will highlight Khiva's rich cultural heritage and its outstanding hospitality facilities, including upscale hotels, historical sites, and exquisite local cuisine.

The upcoming Ministerial Conference in Khiva aspires to achieve strategic tourism goals, including selecting tourism cities in the Islamic world for the years 2025 and 2026, renewing the focus on developing Islamic tourism, enhancing cooperation between OIC Member States in the tourism sector, and highlighting the tourism potential in Central Asia, particularly in Uzbekistan, achieving an increase in the number of tourists arriving in Uzbekistan and Khorezm (Khiva), which contributes to strengthening the local economy and cultural exchange.

As Khiva assumes its role as OIC Tourism City for 2024, it stands ready to impress visitors with its sustainable brilliance and profound historical significance, ushering in a new era of cultural and economic prosperity



MENAFN29052024005338014459ID1108269685