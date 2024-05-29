The OIC Holds the 12th ICTM in Khiva

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 28 May 2024



The Organization of Islamic Cooperation, (OIC) will hold the 12th Session of the Islamic Conference of Tourism Ministers (ICTM) on 2nd June 2024, in the Republic of Uzbekistan, specifically in Khiva City, designated as the OIC City of Tourism. The theme for this session is: “Development of the Tourism Industry in a Sustainable and Resilient Way”.



H.E. the Secretary-General of the OIC, Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, will address the Opening Session of the 12th ICTM.



Meanwhile, the preparatory meetings for the 12th ICTM will commence on 31st May 2024. These meetings will start with the 9th Coordination Committee Meeting on Tourism, followed by the Senior Officials Meeting that will focus on developing decisions through 3 working Sessions concluding with a Closing Session on 1st June 2024. The draft resolutions of the meeting will then be submitted to the 12th ICTM on 2 June 2024.



The 12th ICTM will feature two working Sessions in addition to the Closing Session. The Conference will implement the OIC Framework for Development and Cooperation in the Domain of Tourism.



Furthermore, the 12th ICTM will also select the winners of the OIC City of Tourism Award for the years 2025 and 2026.



The conference will also discuss the implementation of the Strategic Roadmap for the development of Islamic tourism and will review progress in this industry, as well as, discuss achievements in the tourism infrastructure projects.





