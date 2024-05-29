Dubai Taxi Company Signs Strategic Agreement with Talabat

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Dubai, May 28, 2024

Dubai Taxi Company (DTC), the leading provider of comprehensive mobility solutions in Dubai, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Talabat to offer transportation and delivery solutions to Talabat customers, utilizing DTC's diverse fleet of vehicles.

The collaboration comes in line with DTC's growth strategy aimed at establishing its role as a leading entity in both local and international transport and delivery markets within the e-commerce sector. It will create avenues for enhanced investment, improved commercial partnerships, and increased revenue potential.

The agreement was inked in Dubai by Abdulla Ibrahim Almeer, DTC’s Chief Business Transformation Officer, William K. Oxiwan and Zvikempororo Christian Charimari, from Talabat.



Logistics Technology Solutions

Under the agreement, DTC will facilitate the deployment of logistics and delivery technology solutions, offering fast and reliable delivery services for food and products to Talabat customers. It will utilize its extensive network to broaden the reach of Talabat's services throughout the UAE.

Innovative Transportation Services

Mansoor Rahma Al Falasi, CEO of DTC said, "This agreement will strengthen our expansion strategy, allowing us to explore new business opportunities and develop innovative transportation solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers."

"The partnership with Talabat will pave the way for us to offer an outstanding delivery experience for Talabat customers while also ensuring the speed and reliability of the service. Customers will benefit from a wide range of delivery options, including various vehicle-based services. The agreement does in fact reflect DTC’s commitment to promoting innovation and adopting advanced logistics technologies and smart systems to enhance customer satisfaction."

Al Falasi emphasized that this initiative is set to bolster DTC’s vision of providing transportation services that meet the highest quality and safety standards, both locally and globally. This is made possible by the company's robust capacity for growth and its effective contribution to enhancing the global standing of Dubai's transportation sector and boosting its competitiveness.





MENAFN29052024006976014991ID1108269682