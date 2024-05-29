Cannabis Testing Market Updates : Revenue To Cross USD 2.4 Billion By 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Cannabis Testing Market generated $1.02 billion in 2019, and is estimated to generate $2.44 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape.

The global cannabis testing market is experiencing a surge in demand for legalization, particularly for medical applications, alongside a notable increase in the adoption of Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) within cannabis testing facilities. Collaborations among key industry players further propel market expansion. Nonetheless, the high initial investment required for establishing cannabis testing labs acts as a hindrance to market growth. Conversely, emerging economies present untapped potential, offering promising opportunities for future growth in the industry.

In terms of product categories, the consumables segment held the largest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly 60% of the total. This segment is projected to maintain its leading position through 2027. Conversely, the instruments segment is anticipated to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2% from 2020 to 2027.

By end user, the cannabis drug manufacturers segment dominated the global cannabis testing market in 2019, capturing nearly 50% of the share. This segment is expected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period and is projected to achieve the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4% from 2020 to 2027.

In 2019, North America dominated the global cannabis testing market, generating over half of the total revenue. The market growth in this region is driven by the legalization of cannabis, particularly in the U.S., and the ready availability of instruments, software, and services for cannabis testing. However, the LAMEA region is projected to exhibit the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% during the forecast period. This rapid growth is attributed to the legalization of cannabis for medical use and the increasing number of cannabis cultivators and testing laboratories in the region.

