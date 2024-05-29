Outsourced Clinical Trial And Formulation Market Is Expected To Reach A Valuation Of US$ 30.42 Billion By 2034

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Availability of Well-Equipped Manufacturing Facilities and Production Backup in CDMOs Benefiting Market for Outsourced Clinical Trials and Formulations

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lack of well-equipped manufacturing facilities, shortage of time, and requirement for production backup are prompting several pharmaceutical and biotech companies to outsource clinical trials and drug formulations. The global outsourced clinical trial and formulation market is calculated to reach US$ 16.07 billion in 2024 and further advance at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2034.Pharmaceutical companies play a pivotal role in the outsourced clinical trial and formulation market, due to their emphasis on cancer drug formulation development and other drug advancements. Collaborations between major industry players aim to create efficient drugs and gene therapies. Market growth is being driven by the adoption of innovative strategies, enhanced availability, and expanded pharmaceutical services by leading players.Heavy investments in research and development underscore the commitment of market players to expanding the industry's scope and innovation in response to the rising demand for formulation development in the healthcare sector. Small- and medium-sized businesses often opt for formulation development services due to their limited expertise in this area, thus contributing to market expansion.Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global outsourced clinical trial and formulation market is projected to reach US$ 30.42 billion by 2034-end. North America is expected to account for 44.2% of the global market share in 2024.The East Asia market is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 4.58 billion by the end of 2034. In 2024, the United States is projected to hold 84.2% of the market share in the North American region.By product type, the injectable dosage form segment is projected to expand at 7.5% CAGR through 2034. By application, the API manufacturing segment is forecasted to reach US$ 13.79 billion by 2034-end. By end user, small- and medium-sized pharma/biotech companies are estimated to account for 52.7% market share in 2024.“Low success rates in development procedures lead to increased expenses related to R&D in CDMOs, which is a major hurdle in the expansion of the outsourced clinical trial and formulation market. Nevertheless, companies rely on these organizations' expertise in drug development,” says a Fact analyst.Increasing Adoption of Virtual Clinical TrialsVirtual clinical trials are a recent and popular trend in the outsourced clinical trial and formulation market. This approach, employed by contract organizations, uses the latest communication technologies, such as video conferencing, smartphone applications, and electronic monitoring equipment, to conduct studies remotely.These trials facilitate convenient participation for research subjects compared to traditional methods, saving time and costs. They also speed up recruitment of participants, improve retention, and enhance participant diversity and engagement through digital health technology. The increasing adoption of virtual clinical trials in the healthcare sector is driving market growth.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Competitive LandscapeThe outsourced clinical trial and formulation market is dominated by key players such as Piramal Pharma Solutions, Catalent, Inc., SGS S.A., Lonza Group, Siegfried Holding AG, Ascendia Pharmaceuticals, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Quotient Sciences, Velesco Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Hermes Pharma GmbH, Eurofins Scientific SE, Glatt GmbH, Pharmaceutics International, Inc., and Rottendorf Pharma GmbH.In November 2019, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announced a significant focus on the Chinese market, planning to introduce over 70 products. 