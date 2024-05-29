Noones Named Official Sponsor Of Troost-Ekong Foundation Launch Charity Football Match

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- William Troost-EkongUYO, NIGERIA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NoOnes, the leading financial communication super app, is proud to announce its official sponsorship of the Troost-Ekong Foundation Charity Football Match, marking the launch of the foundation's impactful initiatives.“We are proud to partner with NoOnes for the Troost-Ekong Foundation Charity Football Match. Together, we empower Nigerian and African youth, making a tangible impact on local schools and communities.” said William Troost-Ekong.The Troost-Ekong Foundation Charity Football Match, set to take place June 2nd, in Uyo, Nigeria, will kickstart a series of goodwill projects aimed at empowering youth through sports and education. With His Excellency Governor Pastor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom's support, the match will serve as a fundraising event to propel the foundation's mission forward.William Troost-Ekong, the founder of the foundation and a renowned footballer representing Nigeria internationally, aims to create pathways for youth in Akwa Ibom to fulfill their dreams. Passionate about sports and education, Troost-Ekong envisions building sports facilities and schools to nurture the next generation of leaders.NoOnes, known for its mission to connect individuals to the global financial system, aligns seamlessly with the foundation's goals. "As the official sponsor of the Troost-Ekong Foundation Charity Football Match, NoOnes is honored to support initiatives that uplift youth and communities," stated Ray Youssef, CEO at NoOnes.The event will welcome 30,000 attendees in the stadium and will be streamed online, ensuring widespread participation and support. Through this collaboration, NoOnes and the Troost-Ekong Foundation aim to create meaningful change and opportunities for youth in Akwa Ibom.To learn more about NoOnes and its mission, visit .About NoOnes:NoOnes is a financial communication super app that brings empowerment by connecting people to the world's financial system. The people of the Global South will now have the ability to trade with all forms of payment on its marketplace, and make payments peer-to-peer-all with a Bitcoin wallet that acts as a store of value. NoOnes' is pro-human, pro-trade, pro-Bitcoin. Our mission is to unleash the true power of the Global South, allow money to flow freely, and end economic apartheid, all using Bitcoin.

