Lumida Launches First Self-Custody Wealth Management For Crypto-Natives

A snapshot of recommended transactions that appear in your wallet. You can review the recommendations at your leisure to approve or reject the order.

Lumida's new offering allows clients to maintain self-custody while benefiting from expert financial

advice and execution.

- Ram Ahluwalia, CFAUNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lumida Wealth Management, backed by notable investors such as Ryan Selkis (CEO, Messari) and Gokul Rajaram (Board Member, Coinbase), is excited to announce its White Glove Service tailored for crypto-native clients.This offering provides investors with access to professional crypto investing strategies and a model portfolio, while allowing clients to retain full self-custody of their digital assets."We're thrilled to introduce our White Glove Digital Asset Management service tailored for crypto-natives," said Ram Ahluwalia , CFA, CEO of Lumida Wealth. "We are the first SEC registered investment advisor to offer a compliant service to enable crypto-natives to invest and maintain control of their assets.”The service model enables crypto-natives to enjoy the benefits of staking, providing liquidity on-chain, and participating in airdrops – while having direct access to a crypto-native financial advisor.Lumida provides the white glove experience seen in traditional wealth management to crypto-natives.How It Works:1. Qualified clients will receive personalized recommendations that appear as pop-up messages on their popular apps such as Metamask or Coinbase Wallet2. These recommendations cover various transactions, from buying, selling, or staking tokens to more complex on-chain activities like setting up Uniswap liquidity pairs3. Transactions are executed only upon client approval, ensuring complete transparency and control4. Clients can interact with their Lumida sub-advisor via TelegramKey Benefits for Investors:- Get Your Time Back: Clients avoid the hassle of manually executing complex on-chain transactions or sifting through the sea of crypto noise to find alpha- Diversified Investment Strategies: Lumida is offering a growth portfolio and yield strategies depending on the client's risk tolerance- Alternative Investments: Clients can also access early token launches and alternative investments such as money market funds and Private Equity funds (provided by firms such as BlackRock, Franklin Templeton, and Hamilton Lane)Click to learn more about our Growth and Yield strategies.The Lumida Advantage:Lumida's Crypto-Native White Glove Service is designed to provide a seamless and secure investment experience.The service helps clients capitalize on the latest trends and opportunities in the crypto market while maintaining self-custody of their digital assets.About Lumida Wealth Management:Lumida Wealth Management is an SEC-registered investment advisor. With a team of seasoned experts, Lumida offers innovative investment solutions that cater to the unique needs of crypto-native clients.We bring deep experience from market-leading firms in digital assets and traditional finance.For additional information or media inquiries, please contact:

