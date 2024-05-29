Moscow to restore a tram line connecting to an evolving Rizhskiy Station hub

(MENAFN- CLW Transports) Moscow started works to restore the tram line on Trifonovskaya Street in the center of the city. After the project's completion, scheduled for 2025, residents and visitors to the city will once again be able to use tram transport on this section.

The resumption of tram traffic will connect Rizhskiy Railway Station with popular destinations in the city center. Passengers will be able to reduce their travel time by up to 15 minutes daily. Convenient transfers and minimal intervals between departures will shorten travel times and make journeys more comfortable.

With the return of trams to Trifonovskaya Street, reliable transport will become available to more than 70,000 people who live or work in the area of this line. Due to convenient transfers and minimal intervals, travel time will be reduced, and trips will become more comfortable. The development of Moscow's tram system is carried out with the direct support of Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, – said Maksim Liksutov, the Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport.

This year, plans are in place to completely replace the rails and sleepers on the entire Trifonovskaya Street section, which is about three kilometers long. The work will be carried out by specialists from the Moscow Metro. Next year, a new section of track will be built on Gilyarovskogo Street with a turnaround loop at Rizhskiy Station. The line will be served by modern low-floor trams.

Tram traffic on Trifonovskaya Street was closed in 1995, but the tracks were not dismantled. A bus route No. 0 replaced the tram from Rizhskiy Station along Trifonovskaya Street to Tikhvinskaya Street. This route has been preserved and is currently served by electric buses under the number C510.

The city’s tram network is operated by the Moscow Metro. Specialists regularly carry out maintenance, repairs, and modernization of the infrastructure. About 500 trams operate daily on the line, carrying about 700,000 passengers on weekdays.

In recent years, the Rizhskiy Station Square has been evolving into a significant transport hub with the opening of the Big Circle Line station, the longest metro loop line in the world, and the Moscow Central Diameters. The hub will comprise three Diameters – D2, D3 and D4 – trams, buses and the Moscow Metro (Line 6 and the Big Circle Line).

More developments are on the horizon with the construction of Russia's first high-speed railway service, VSM-1. Rizhskiy Station Square will serve as one of the in-city stops for the Moscow-Saint Petersburg trains. The restored tram line will become an integral part of this newly developed hub.





