AGDA leads regional dialogues and fosters global expertise exchange

(MENAFN- Viola Communications) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 28th May 2024: The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) is at the forefront of facilitating critical dialogues on pressing regional issues, offering a dynamic platform that gathers experts from around the world, who, through a range of high-profile panel discussions, conferences, and collaborative initiatives, are part of AGDA’s mandate to empower its students with unparalleled insights and real-life experiences, essential for their academic and professional growth as the next generations of leaders and diplomats.

One such recent discussion, organised in partnership with CIRSD, the Center for International Relations and Sustainable Development and entitled "Middle East: Rethinking the Quest For Security", highlighted AGDA's continuous efforts to drive truly meaningful discourse. The panel discussion attracted distinguished speakers including H.E. Nickolay Mladenov, AGDA Director-General, H.E Ambassador Nabeela Al-Mulla, Distinguished Lecturer at the American University of Kuwait and H.E. Vuk Jeremić, President of CIRSD.

Commenting on this, H.E. Mladenov said: “AGDA serves as a dynamic hub that brings together global thinkers, fostering dialogue among experts to shed light on regional complexities and pave the way to sustainable solutions. Organizing this event in partnership with CIRSD provides students with valuable exposure to insights that deepen their grasp of diplomacy. Moreover, it equips them with specialized skills necessary to tackle demanding roles where they can make meaningful contributions in addressing regional and international challenges going forward.”

H.E. Vuk Jeremić said: "It’s a distinct honor for the Center for International Relations and Sustainable Development to partner up with one of the most prestigious academic institutions in the Middle East. We couldn’t hope for a better place to officially launch the newest issue of our journal, which addresses the contemporary challenges of the region and their strategic implications for global peace and stability. We’re truly excited about our future cooperation and the opportunities it will bring for strengthening the ties between the Balkans and the Gulf and for improving public understanding of complex current developments."

On the sidelines of the event, AGDA signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Center for International Relations and Sustainable Development (CIRSD) marking the beginning of a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing and facilitating the exchange of knowledge and expertise between the two institutions. The areas of cooperation outlined in the MoU include organizing joint conferences and events, initiating collaborative projects, and fostering a robust exchange of best practices and insights designed to enrich the academic and professional journeys of students and professionals alike.

By leveraging CIRSD's extensive network and resources, AGDA will be able to strengthen its role as a premier institution for international relations and sustainable development studies in the region. The partnership is expected to lead to innovative initiatives that address both regional and global challenges, thus contributing to a more informed and engaged global community.

The MoU, which was signed by H.E. Nickolay Mladenov, AGDA Director-General and H.E. Vuk Jeremić, President of CIRSD, in the presence of senior officials from both sides, exemplifies the parties’ proactive approach to education and commitment to fostering a culture of continuous learning and engagement.

AGDA has cemented its reputation as a hub for intellectual exchange and professional development, particularly through its commitment to addressing contemporary challenges in the Middle East. By bringing together thought leaders, policymakers, and academics, the Academy ensures that conversations at its events are not only cutting-edge but also deeply relevant to the region's socio-political and economic landscape. These dialogues cover a broad spectrum of topics, from geopolitical tensions and economic diversification to technological advancements and sustainability efforts.







MENAFN29052024004038001067ID1108269634