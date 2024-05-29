Linden Announces Minority Investment from Blue Owl’s GP Strategic Capital Platform and Lunate

(MENAFN- FGS Global) Chicago, IL May 28, 2024 – Linden Capital Partners, a Chicago-based healthcare private equity firm, is pleased to announce a passive, minority investment from Blue Owl’s GP Strategic Capital platform and Lunate Capital via their joint venture. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Founded in 2004, Linden Capital Partners (“Linden”) has grown to become one of the largest dedicated healthcare private equity firms in the US, through a model of partnership with management teams and a rigorous Value Creation Program. Linden has approximately $8.0 billion of regulatory assets under management and has invested in over 45 healthcare companies across more than 350 transactions. Linden invests in middle market platforms in the targeted sub-sectors of healthcare services, medical products, and specialty distribution.



Blue Owl’s GP Strategic Capital platform provides minority equity and financing solutions to private capital managers. The platform has $55.8 billion of assets under management and has completed over 85 equity and debt transactions since its inception in 2010. Blue Owl’s Business Services Platform is also the largest post-transaction value creation team in the GP Stakes industry.



Lunate Capital is an independent global alternative investment manager with more than 170 employees and $105 billion of assets under management.



In February 2024, Blue Owl’s GP Strategic Capital platform formed a joint venture with Lunate. The joint venture targets GPs with a clear sector specialization, differentiated approach, strong leadership and culture, and an established foundation of a durable, stable platform with identifiable key drivers of franchise value.



The passive minority investment supports the continued growth of Linden’s investment platform and development of strategic initiatives by bringing additional flexibility to the firm’s balance sheet. The investment will not have an impact on the day-to-day management and investment strategies of Linden.

“Over the past 20 years, we have had a relentless focus on supporting outstanding healthcare companies. Our goal of generating exceptional value for business owners and investors continues as we leverage our team of operating partners, investment professionals, and industry network to drive growth across our portfolio,” said Tony Davis, Linden Co-Founder and President. “Our strategic partnership with Blue Owl GP Strategic Capital and Lunate, both of whom Linden considers to be industry leaders in global private capital markets, marks another important step in the continued development of our platform, at a time when we see enormous opportunity to deliver further long-term sustainable growth and value creation.”

“We are excited to partner with Linden, one of the leading specialist healthcare private equity platforms in the US,” said Michael D. Rees, Co-President and Head of Blue Owl’s GP Strategic Capital platform. “Linden’s strong investment track record, coupled with the firm’s differentiated partnership approach and strategic industry network give us confidence in Linden’s continued growth and success.”







MENAFN29052024007153015390ID1108269629