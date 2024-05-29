New Balance paints the town Grey

(MENAFN- currentglobal) Dubai, UAE, May 28, 2024 – In a celebration of style, heritage and its signature color Grey, New Balance lit up Vox Cinema at Mall of the Emirates with the region’s first-ever screening of the Grey Days 2024 film

and the launch of the brand’s exclusive pop-up store, featuring the Grey Days collection.



Guests enjoyed a private screening of the short film

that featured an iconic cast of New Balance ambassadors including UK rap-sensation Dave, NFL star Chase Young, and skateboarding legend Andrew Reynolds.



Shot and framed in 16mm black and white, the film is an inspiring journey through New Balance’s humble origins in 1906 to its current popularity in style subcultures from the DMV to Tokyo, as shown through the lens of longtime enthusiasts. In just seven minutes, Grey Days embodies everything that makes New Balance stand out as a brand, reflecting an independent approach dedicated to style and quality.



The film, from new imprint American Haiku, was written in collaboration between creative directors Thom Glover & Daniel Wolfe, alongside Elliott Power, director of photography Norm Li, with perfectly realized 1960s retro animation from Stray London and still photography by Samuel Bradley.



As a tribute to the color grey, New Balance also launched the region’s first Grey Days pop-up in Mall of the Emirates, offering the latest Grey Days collection until June 4th. The collection includes exclusive new pieces as well as grey versions of the brand’s popular sneakers such as the 550’s, WRPD Runner, and the Freshfoam X 1080, amongst others to pay homage to the brand’s storied past whilst celebrating the timeless appeal of Grey.





