GMG achieves a new milestone with the launch of GMG Cares CSR programme

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Dubai, UAE, May 28, 2024: GMG, the global well-being company operating leading brands across sports, everyday goods, health and beauty, properties, and logistics sectors, has officially launched its corporate responsibility initiative, 'GMG Cares'. The programme embodies GMG's vision of making a meaningful difference in the well-being of individuals and communities and setting the stage for a more sustainable and harmonious future.

GMG Cares revolves around three key pillars: Planet, Community, and People. It highlights the company's corporate social responsibility (CSR) agenda, reinforcing its dedication to positively impacting the environment, society, and governance. GMG Cares also aligns with and advances the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the UAE's sustainability goals.



Mohammad A Baker, Deputy Chairman and CEO of GMG, stated, " We are pleased to announce the launch of 'GMG Cares', a comprehensive CSR programme that aims to accelerate sustainable initiatives in our communities. This programme is part of our 'Make a Difference' sustainability strategy framework introduced in 2022, reflecting our people-first approach.



As a well-being company, we aim to contribute towards making a strong positive impact in all the communities we work in and serve. Furthermore, our partnerships with leading public and private organisations on CSR initiatives highlight GMG's achievements and dedication to community development, aligning with the UAE’s Sustainability Agenda.” he added.



“GMG Cares focuses on three key pillars—the planet, community, and our people. Our employee and community activations, as well as planet initiatives, underscore our commitment to prioritising our workforce and the environment. One of the key pillars, the ‘Inspire People’ pillar, is focused on ensuring the well-being of employees by supporting their career growth, as well as ensuring diversity, equity, and inclusion in additionally to their health, safety and well-being,” said Razan Akrouk, Chief People Officer at GMG.



As part of the 'Community' pillar, GMG has partnered with Dubai's Community Development Authority (CDA) to support the Solidarity Initiative, assisting families displaced by the recent record-breaking storm in Dubai. GMG is contributing to the relief efforts by donating 6,250 food staples worth over AED 70,000 to the CDA to address the long-term effects of the floods. These essential items will be distributed to Dubai families who cannot reside in their damaged homes, providing them with much-needed support once they can return.



In line with its Planet pillar, GMG, in partnership with the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has contributed to the 'Dubai Can' initiative by installing a free water station at the Al Qudra cycle track. This initiative has proven successful, with the sponsored fountain eliminating up to 294,236 500ml plastic bottles. Plans are also being made to install more water stations in other communities.



Additionally, GMG's Everyday Goods – Retail division has demonstrated its commitment to reducing plastic pollution and its detrimental effects on ecosystems by terminating the use of single-use plastics in its stores. In GMG warehouses, 35,000 square meters of plastic tape have been replaced by eco-friendly paper alternatives. Moreover, installing water filters in its offices has also reduced plastic waste, saving a total of 415,226 500ml plastic bottles from the landfill.



The People pillar focuses on employee well-being, recognising that investing in the health and happiness of employees is essential to the company's success and that when our people feel their best, they are more engaged and productive. Towards this objective, GMG introduced a Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) policy in 2023 to nurture a work environment that values and appreciates each employee's unique differences and contributions. The DE&I committee works towards enabling a diverse and inclusive workforce and ensuring equal opportunities for all. As part of this commitment, GMG Retail - Everyday Goods has partnered with Al Noor Special Needs Centre to provide training and employment opportunities for people of determination.



In addition, the company launched the "EmpowHer" committee and circle this year to empower and support women, highlighting its commitment to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion across all operations. EmpowHer will create career advancement opportunities, leadership development, mentorship programmes, pay parity, and an inclusive workplace culture for women at every level.



Recognising the critical need for elevated employee well-being, GMG also launched the GMG Sports Club, sponsoring over 640 hours of sports activities (badminton, basketball, and football) for employees. This initiative is projected to benefit over 850 staff members from January 2024 to June 2025.





