Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City to address innovations in patient care at 6th Annual International Patient Experience Symposium

& Marketing) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 28 May 2024 – Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and Mother of the Nation, the 6th Annual International Patient Experience Symposium 2024, will take place May 27-29, in Abu Dhabi, with Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) participating as presenting partner.



With the Department of Health Abu Dhabi as a strategic partner, along with several UAE and regional health care entities, this year's symposium is themed ‘Transformative Empathy: Where Care Meets Innovation’.



Discussion topics at this year’s event include integration of creativity into care, the impact of technology on patient experience, nursing excellence, bridging the gap between health care and the community, and care delivery through innovation.



Commenting on behalf of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, H.E. Al Reem bint Abdullah Al Falasi, secretary-general of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, said during the opening remarks of the symposium: "There is no doubt that this conference represents one of the commendable initiatives that provide an opportunity to research, exchange knowledge and experience in the field of patient care and improving their experience. With the guidance of its wise leadership, the UAE has presented an exemplary model in the field of human care, ensuring the provision of the best levels of care and attention in various aspects of life, especially in the health sector.



“We are confident that this conference will be a significant addition to the efforts aimed at enhancing public health standards, especially in the aspect of mental health in general, and in areas related to motherhood and childhood in particular."



H.E. Noura Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women's Union, said: “The wisdom, vision and tireless support of the UAE leadership in relation to health care has positioned the sector as one of the best and most advanced in the world.



“I am delighted that the theme of the 6th Annual International Patient Experience Symposium – held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation – is 'Transformative Empathy: Where Care Meets Innovation,' as it underscores the UAE’s leading position in driving innovation and adopting world-class standards in the health care industry, capitalizing on its advanced infrastructure and highly skilled local and international talents. The nation’s well-established system – built on a collaboration between health care organizations and providers – has enabled the country to lead by example in terms of national readiness and capacity. This has been achieved through exceptional flexibility in dealing with crises and challenges and conveying a sense of health security for the community."



Commenting on the hospital’s participation, Dr. Marwan Al Kaabi, acting chief executive officer at SSMC, said: "It is an honor for SSMC to, once again, be a part of such an important symposium, particularly on the subject of delivering innovation and excellence in patient care.



“While being one of the largest hospitals in the UAE, SSMC is committed to personalized and empathetic patient experiences. Innovation in patient care is not just about technological advancements, it is also about fostering a deep understanding and connection with patients."



SSMC is committed to elevating patient experience and delivering service excellence and trusted quality of care through the dedication of our multidisciplinary team of experts, which extends beyond clinical practice.







