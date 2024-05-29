UK Escape Room Market To Reach $1,291.2 Million, By 2032 At 12.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The UK escape room market

is driven by factors such as increase in demand for genuine and individual adventure experiences by the UK consumers.

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, UNITED STATE, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied market

Research published a report, titled,“UK Escape Room market

by Type [Small Theme Room (2 to 4 people), Medium Theme Room (5 to 8 people), and Big Theme Room (9 to 12 people)], and End User (Friends, Corporate Groups, Individuals, Families, and Couples), UK Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the UK escape room industry generated $408.6 million in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $1,291.2 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 12.4% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The UK escape room market is driven by factors such as growth in popularity of escape rooms as a form of entertainment and increase in usage of escape room by corporate group. However, the limited capacity and scalability for escape room businesses restricts market growth. Moreover, the expansion of escape room facilities into new markets and locations offers new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Report Sample PDF:

Report coverage & details: Details

Forecast Period 2023–2032

Base Year 2022

Market Size in 2022 - $408.6 million

Market Size in 2032 - $1,291.2 million

CAGR - 12.4%

No. of Pages in Report - 125

Segments covered - Type and End User

Drivers - Growth in popularity of escape rooms as a form of entertainment and social activity Increase in usage of escape room by corporate group

Development of new and innovative escape room themes

Opportunities - Expansion of escape room facilities into new markets and locations

Restraints - Limited capacity and scalability for escape room businesses

Increase in popularity of esports among youth

The small theme room (2 to 4 people) segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the small theme room (2 to 4 people) segment dominated the market in 2022 accounting for less than half of the market share and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.7% from 2023 to 2032, owing to growth in popularity as a type of amusement and social activity in recent years. Many small-themed escape rooms have adapted to the digital world by producing online copies of their real-world rooms, allowing players to enjoy the experience without leaving their homes. The COVID-19 outbreak has hastened this tendency, resulting in numerous escape room enterprises switching to digital products to stay afloat.

Grab the opportunity !!! LIMITED-TIME OFFER – Buy Now & Get Exclusive 15 % Discount on this Report

:

The corporate groups segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

On the basis of the end user, the corporate groups segment dominated the market in 2022 accounting for more than one-third of the market share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Corporate organizations have been instrumental in the expansion of the escape room business, accounting for a sizable amount of the industry's income. Many businesses have recognized the importance of adopting team-building activities to increase teamwork, problem-solving, and cooperation, and escape rooms are an exciting and difficult approach to accomplish these goals.

Leading Market Players: -

Lucardo Limited

Breakout Manchester

Mission:Breakout

Cluequest

Tulley's Farm

Tick Tock Unlock Limited

Escapism Leisure Limited

XP Factory PLC

Escape London Limited

The Great Escape Game

Enquire before buying:

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the UK escape room market. These players have adopted different strategies such as acquisition, partnerships, and new product launches to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in the market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Similar Reports We Have on Consumer Goods Industry:

U.S. Escape Room Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032



Canada Escape Room Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032



Mexico Escape Room Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032



Europe Escape Room Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032



Russia Escape Room Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032



David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ 18007925285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Other