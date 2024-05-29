Rare Six-Planet Alignment With Moon Visible In Arab Skies On June 3Rd

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 29 (Petra) - Jordan and the entire Arab region will witness a rare astronomical event on June 3 as six planets will align in the sky, accompanied by the moon, creating a spectacle that occurs once in a lifetime, said astronomer Imad Mujahid, a Fellow of the British Royal Astronomical Society.In a press statement on Wednesday, Mujahid added that the parade of planets will include Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune. The moon will join this alignment, forming an extraordinary celestial phenomenon.Mujahid noted that the optimal time to observe this event, whether with the naked eye or through a telescope, will be in the early morning hours, just before sunrise. During this period, all six planets and the moon will be visible in the sky.He emphasized that while the alignment of the planets and the moon with the sun is a natural astronomical occurrence, it is extremely rare and has no impact on people's lives or the likelihood of natural disasters such as earthquakes and volcanoes, contrary to some astrologers' claims.Mujahid urged the public not to heed such unfounded predictions, stressing that the gravitational effect of these distant planets on Earth is negligible.