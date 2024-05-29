Czech President Visits Amman Citadel

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 29 (Petra) – Czech President Petr Pavel visited the Amman Citadel on Wednesday as part of his official visit to the Kingdom.During his tour, accompanied by the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Makram Al-Qaisi, head of protocol, and Czech Ambassador to Jordan Alexander Sporys, Pavel looked at the enduring archaeological monuments and traversed through the historical eras that have shaped Amman's narrative to the present day.The Czech President was briefed on the most prominent features of the archaeological site, including the Temple of Hercules and the Umayyad monuments such as the palace, the mosque, and the pool dug into the rock, alongside the Byzantine church, dating back to the sixth century AD.