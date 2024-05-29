20Th Arab-Chinese Cooperation Forum To Touch On Palestine, Other Topics - Amb.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, May 29 (KUNA) -- The 20th Arab-Chinese Cooperation Forum will discuss many important files, on top of them the Palestinian issue and the war in Gaza, said Kuwait Ambassador to China, Jassem Al-Najem Wednesday.

In a statement to KUNA by telephone, Ambassador Al-Najem stressed the importance of the forum, which begins tomorrow, Thursday, with the participation of Foreign Minister

Abdullah Al-Yahya, in consolidating cooperation relations between China and Arab countries in various political and economic fields and discussing investment opportunities.

He stated that the forum will adopt three documents, which are (the Beijing Declaration), (the joint statement on the Palestinian issue) and (the executive program of the Arab-Chinese Cooperation Forum between 2024 and 2026).

Arab foreign ministers will participate in the forum, in addition to the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States. (end)

