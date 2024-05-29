Radisson Hotel Group Signs 120-Room Radisson Hotel Patna To Debut In Bihar

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Continuing its expansion across India, Radisson Hotel Group has signed the first internationally branded hotel in Bihar - Radisson Hotel Patna. The 120-room hotel is being developed in partnership with Naturals Dairy Private Limited and is slated to be operational by Q4 2027.



The signing of Radisson Hotel Patna in the presence of leadership teams from Radisson Hotel Group South Asia and Naturals Dairy Private Limited



The upcoming hotel is strategically located in Patnas Patliputra area which boasts a prime location with easy access via major highways and railways. Ensuring seamless accessibility for both domestic and international travelers, Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport and the Patna Railway Station are at a conveniently situated distance from the hotel.



Renowned for its historical landmarks like Golghar and Patna Museum, Patna offers a unique blend of rich heritage and modern development. Serving as a hub for commerce, education, and tourism, the vibrant city holds immense potential for the hospitality industry.



We are excited to achieve another milestone in our journey of expanding our presence in tier 2 and 3 regions of the country. The signing of our first hotel in Bihar, Radisson Hotel Patna, is a testament to the Groups dedication to delivering quality accommodation across every corner of the country while bringing unexplored destinations to travelers\' radar. As we set our foot in the market, we look forward to raising the hospitality standard by delivering quality accommodations backed by exceptional service. said Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.



Upon opening, the hotel will welcome guests to spacious and comfortable rooms, ranging from standard rooms to suites. Boasting modern amenities, the property will feature two ballrooms equipped with modern technologies along with facilities such as a fitness area and a swimming pool. Culinary enthusiasts can indulge in the multiple dining options available, including an All-Day Diner and a tea lounge, promising a gastronomic journey to remember.



We are delighted to partner with Radisson Hotel Group to develop and operate the first internationally branded hotel in the city of Patna. Together with the Groups global hospitality standards and our regional expertise, we aim to redefine hospitality standards in the market, said Hemant Das, Co-founder and CEO of Naturals Dairy Private Limited.



Radisson Hotel Group continues to command a leading presence in the Indian market and is one of the countrys largest international hotel operators with over 165 hotels in operation and development. It continues to be the largest hotel operator in a tier-1 market like Delhi NCR and at the same time, more than 50% of its portfolio is in tier-2 and 3 markets. With hotels dotted across 70+ locations in India, there is a Radisson Hotel Group hotel in every 4 hours of drivable distance across the length and breadth of the country operating under brands, including Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Inn by Radisson, Park Plaza, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson and Radisson Individuals and its extension Radisson Individuals Retreats.





