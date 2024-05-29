Israeli economy slows in April amid fallout from Gaza war

(MENAFN) The Israeli Economy

experienced a slowdown in April following a period of growth in the first quarter, a consequence of the outbreak of conflict in the Gaza Strip. Data released by the Central bank

of Israel on Tuesday revealed that the composite economic condition index, issued by the bank

, decreased by approximately 0.15 percent last month. This decline reflects what the bank

described as "some slowdown in economic activity" after several months of improvement from the low levels reached during the onset of the conflict.



The Israeli economy faced significant challenges following the outbreak of hostilities in Gaza on October 7, with a sharp contraction of 21.7 percent on an annual basis recorded in the last quarter of 2023. However, the economy rebounded in the first quarter of this year, achieving growth of about 14.1 percent.



Despite the recent slowdown, the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Israel opted to maintain the interest rate at 4.5 percent for the third consecutive meeting. This decision came after a 25 basis points reduction in January. The committee cited the persistently high pace of inflation and "the continued gradual improvement in economic activity and the labor market" as factors influencing its decision. Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron clarified that further interest rate cuts were not being considered at present.



The Central Bank's statement outlined the factors contributing to the April index fluctuations, which included increases in exports of goods, the job vacancy rate, and credit card purchases. However, these gains were offset by declines in industrial production, imports of consumer goods, and production inputs excluding fuel. Additionally, the bank revised its data for March, revising it to an increase of approximately 0.18 percent from a previously reported decrease of 0.05 percent.

