Russian Army Shells Kramatorsk At Night, Damages Houses, Shops And Road

On the night of 29 May, Russian troops

shelled Kramatorsk.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook

&sa=Search#1141" > facebook



by the head of the Kramatorsk city military administration, Oleksandr Honcharenko.

According to him, according to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

"The asphalt road surface is destroyed. Utilities are already working, so the road is still blocked - take this into account," Honcharenko said.

He added that apartment buildings and shops were also damaged.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Russian army killed three residents of Donetsk regio over the past day, and 14 more people were injured.

Photo: Oleksandr Honcharenko / Facebook