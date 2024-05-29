               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Russian Army Shells Kramatorsk At Night, Damages Houses, Shops And Road


5/29/2024 5:22:13 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of 29 May, Russian troops
shelled Kramatorsk.

by the head of the Kramatorsk city military administration, Oleksandr Honcharenko.

According to him, according to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

"The asphalt road surface is destroyed. Utilities are already working, so the road is still blocked - take this into account," Honcharenko said.

Read also: About 20,000 people already evacuated from dangerous districts in Kharkiv and Sumy regions

He added that apartment buildings and shops were also damaged.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Russian army killed three residents of Donetsk regio over the past day, and 14 more people were injured.

Photo: Oleksandr Honcharenko / Facebook

