Invaders Shell Shalyhyne Community And Konotop In Sumy Region


5/29/2024 5:22:13 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night and in the morning of 29 May, the Russian army
shelled the Shalyhyne community and Konotop in Sumy region.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration in Telegram .

The Shalyhynska community was fired upon with small arms.

Konotop came under rocket fire, and one explosion was recorded.

As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of 29 May, air defence forces shot down a Russian missile in the sky over Sumy region .

