11,200 People Evacuated From Three Districts Of Kharkiv Region

According to Ukrinform, the head of the Kharkiv regional state administration, Oleh Synegubov, said this in a message on Telegram .

According to him, yesterday in Kharkiv, as a result of a strike by the KABs on a golf

club, shrapnel smashed through the windows. Several thousand square metres of lawn were burnt out. There were no casualties.

In Kharkiv district, in the village of Mala Danylivka, the roof of a farm was on fire as a result of four KABs. The building of the department of the educational institution was damaged. A 40-year-old man was injured, said Sinegubov.

In the evening in Kharkiv district in the village of Ruska Lozova an outbuilding was on fire as a result of shelling.

In Izyum, household garbage was burning in an open area due to an X-59 missile strike on the enterprise.

In the village of Buhaivka in Chuhuiv district, 19 private houses, 23 outbuildings and a school building were damaged by a strike from the KABs, the head of the regional state administration said.

In Kupyansk district, in Novoosynove village, seven houses were damaged as a result of shelling of a dacha cooperative.

According to Syniehubov, seven combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector. The Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled four assault attacks by Russian troops in the areas of Starytsia and Vovchansk. The situation is tense but under control. Fighting continues in the area of Vovchansk.

There were 19 combat engagements in the Kupyansk sector. Ukrainian defence forces successfully repelled 16 enemy attacks in the areas of Sinkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Druzhelyubivka, Novoyehorivka and Nevske. One more combat engagement is ongoing in the areas of Petropavlivka and Nevske, the head of the regional state administration said.

As reported by Ukrinform, a 40-year-old man wounded as a result of a Russian attack on a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv on 25 May died in hospital .