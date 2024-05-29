Drone Wreckage Crashes Into Power Facility In Rivne Region, Leaving Some Villages Without Electricity

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Rivne region, the wreckage of a downed Russian drone fell on a power facility, causing a power outage in some settlements.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the regional state administration, Oleksandr Koval, said this in a message on Telegram .

According to him, "air defence forces were working last night in Rivne region. The result was the downing of an enemy UAV."

"As a result of the fall of debris, a protection system at one of the power facilities tripped, which led to a power outage in some settlements. The power supply has now been restored. People were not injured," the head of the regional state administration said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of 29 May, the Defence Forces destroyed 13 out of 14 Russian Shahed-131/136 attack drones.