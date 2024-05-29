IBA Reduces Share Of US Government Bonds In Its Investment Portfolio

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

In 2023, the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) reduced theshare of US government bonds in its investment portfolio, optinginstead for local bonds, Azernews reports citingbased on the bank's individual audit report.

At the beginning of 2023, the volume of US Treasury bills in theportfolio stood at 1 billion manats. By the end of the year, thisfigure had decreased to 11.37 million manats.

In contrast, the bank increased its holdings of state bondsissued by the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan. The value of thisportfolio rose from 859.67 million manats at the beginning of theyear to 1 billion manats and 182.27 million manats by year-end.

The total volume of the bank's investment securities portfoliodecreased by 24.5 percent over the last year, amounting to 2billion and 7 million manats.