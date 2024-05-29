Germany Supports Azerbaijan In Its Reconstruction Efforts In Garabagh, Ambassador Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin
Germany supports Azerbaijan in its reconstruction efforts inliberated territories, German Ambassador to Azerbaijan RalfHorlemann said on X , Azernews reports.
He praised the "great work" of ICRC Azerbaijan in Bardasupporting people in Karabakh.
"Living close to the former Line of Contact has been challengingfor many people; the risk of mines still poses a danger in manyplaces. Germany supports Azerbaijan in its reconstruction efforts,"the post reads.
