Germany Supports Azerbaijan In Its Reconstruction Efforts In Garabagh, Ambassador Says


5/29/2024 5:22:04 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Germany Supports Azerbaijan In Its Reconstruction Efforts In Garabagh, Ambassador Says Image
 Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Germany supports Azerbaijan in its reconstruction efforts inliberated territories, German Ambassador to Azerbaijan RalfHorlemann said on X , Azernews reports.

He praised the "great work" of ICRC Azerbaijan in Bardasupporting people in Karabakh.

"Living close to the former Line of Contact has been challengingfor many people; the risk of mines still poses a danger in manyplaces. Germany supports Azerbaijan in its reconstruction efforts,"the post reads.

MENAFN29052024000195011045ID1108269550

