Azerbaijan Army Holds Series Of Events On Occasion Of Independence Day

Under the instruction of the Minister

of Defense, ColonelGeneral Zakir Hasanov, a number of events were held in theAzerbaijan Army on the occasion of the 28 May – Independence Day, Azernews reports.

At the events held with the participation of military personnel,representatives of the public and the offices of the militaryattaches of the Republic of Azerbaijan accredited to foreigncountries, the memory of the National Leader and the heroic sons,who became Shehids for the sovereignty and territorial integrity ofthe Motherland, was honored with observing a minute of silence. TheNational Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan accompanied by amilitary orchestra was performed.

Classes on socio-political training, round tables, andconferences were organized for servicemen at the events of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan,Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev,and the Minister of Defense on the occasion of the 28 May –Independence Day were conveyed to the military personnel.

The speakers spoke about the adoption of the Declaration ofIndependence of Azerbaijan on May 28, 1918, and the establishmentof the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the first parliamentaryrepublic in the Muslim East.

It was noted that the state independence and internationalpositions of modern Azerbaijan strengthened as a result of thesuccessful domestic and foreign policy of the Great Leader HeydarAliyev. It was emphasized that thanks to the President of theRepublic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the ArmedForces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, who successfully continues the wisepolicy of the National Leader, Azerbaijan has restored territorialintegrity and developed in all spheres.

Excursions, exhibitions of books, photographs, and pictures, aswell as demonstrations of documentaries and feature films wereorganized for military personnel on the occasion of IndependenceDay. House museums of historical figures of the AzerbaijanDemocratic Republic, monuments and other historical sites, as wellas the graves of Shehids were visited.

As part of the "Letter to a soldier" project, letters written bycitizens were delivered to the defenders of the Motherland read the letters addressed to them with greatinterest.

Literary-artistic compositions and various patriotic musicpieces were presented in military units by creative teams of theArmy Ideological and Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov, theIdeological and Cultural Center of the Ganja Garrison.

At the end of the events, a group of distinguished servicemenwas awarded honorary certificates.

