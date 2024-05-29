Library Of Congress An Iconic Mecca For Researchers

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) News report by Ahmad Al-Mazyad

WASHINGTON, May 29 (KUNA) -- The Library of Congress, the largest library in the world, lies in the heart of Washington with very precious contents including 137 million items in up to 470 languages -- an iconic mecca for researchers and scientists.

The library, founded in 1,800, boasts more than 51 million books, publications, four million records, 17 million photographs, 5.6 million maps, eight million music records, 75 unique manuscripts, making it the number one cultural foundation in the US and the favorite reference for researchers and literati worldwide.

Its birth started when the second American president John Adams signed a bill to transfer the state administration's headquarters to Washington, with establishment of a library of various references for aiding members of the government and the legislators in their researches.

Amid the priceless and huge collection of books and publications, it features two huge reading chambers -- and managers organize participation in cultural exhibitions.

The 39-hectare building, a stone's throw from the Capitol, displays paper and digital items.

The third president Thomas Jefferson is credited for re-laying the cornerstones after the former building was scorched to ashes by the British forces in 1814. He too offered his personal cultural belongings for the renewed edifice.

In 1815, Congress agreed to purchase Jefferson's collection which included 6,487 books that became the basis for elaborate and very rich content that became much larger with the years.

The library, which was reopened to the public in 1897, features three main buildings; the Jefferson section founded in 1897 -- known as the main Congress Library, John Adams' section which was opened in 1938, distinguished with 12 floors for keeping books. And the third is Madison's part, inaugurated in 1981 for the Congress' research and for keeping law references.

The library offers diverse services for people with special needs, including audio and visual facilities and devices.

The Middle East section is the largest among its divisions. It was established in 1945 in the aftermath of World War II, amid mounting public interest in the Middle East.

Arabic-language books are the largest collection in the Middle East section, encompassing no less than 400,000 books and 2,000 manuscripts. Dating back to the seventh and ninth centuries, it features items and publications covering medicine, sciences, religion, literature, philosophy and astronomy.

It also contains some of the oldest translated copies of the Quran into Latin, dating back to 1694, in addition to newspapers, magazines and journals, including copies of the Egyptian mass circulation Al-Ahram since it was founded in 1870. (end)

