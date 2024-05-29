The Beta Version Of Mindpal's AI Job Matching Is Now Available

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Chris ParjaszewskiSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / --MindPal , an innovative company from San Francisco, has launched an advanced version of its software for recruiters, which automates daily tasks.The AI-powered Job Matching module allows for in-depth analysis of job requirements and employee qualifications. Recruiters can input their criteria for the ideal candidate and hundreds of resumes. The MindPal AI Job Matching will conduct a thorough analysis of each candidate's attributes and suggest contacting the most suitable talents.„Job Matching is one of the first applications on the market with level 3 automation. It offers effective contextual information reading and extensive adaptive features. It understands various scenarios and responds accordingly. It independently makes certain decisions but under the recruiter's supervision”, explains Chris Parjaszewski , CEO of MindPal.The latest Beta version of Job Matching is dedicated to HR departments that conduct continuous recruitment. It is estimated that 70-80% of the tasks performed by recruiters are repetitive. With level 3 automation, these can be reduced to zero, allowing recruiters to focus on building relationships with the most valuable candidates.Job Matching is one of three main products offered by MindPal. In addition to matching, the company offers Resume Anonymizer, which allows for automatic processing of any number of resumes, anonymizing sensitive data and formatting each resume to the company's required format.The company is also working on AI HR Assistants. Besides Job Matching and Resume Anonymizer, the assistants search for the best talents in available databases such as LinkedIn or used ATS. They then initiate contact, learning the preferences and working style of the recruiter. They will also conduct initial interviews and offer extensive analytics, saving recruiters time and recruitment costs.MindPal is a tech startup based in San Francisco, California (USA), at the heart of Silicon Valley. It specializes in using Artificial Intelligence to automate employee recruitment processes, mainly in IT. The service has been available on the global market for several months and is rapidly gaining customers worldwide thanks to promotional subscriptions.

