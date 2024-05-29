Medical Cooling System Market Updates : Projected To Surpass USD 828 Million By 2026

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Medical Cooling System Market by Type, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the global medical cooling system market size is expected to reach $828 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2026, in terms of value.

Medical cooling systems play a crucial role in managing the heat generated by various medical equipment like lasers and imaging systems, thereby extending their lifespan. These systems find widespread use in hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers. They offer several benefits such as reducing surface temperatures of devices in contact with patients, prolonging equipment lifespan, and enabling faster thermal cycling, which is essential for clinical applications. Safeguarding temperature-sensitive medical devices is critical for patient safety, regulatory compliance, and preventing financial losses.

The growth of the medical cooling systems market is driven by factors like the rise in the number of hospitals and diagnostic centers in developing nations and the increased adoption of these systems to cool down sensitive instruments like MRI machines and lasers. However, challenges such as the risk of corrosion in cooling systems and their high costs may hinder market growth. Nevertheless, the focus of developing economies' governments on improving healthcare infrastructure presents promising opportunities. Moreover, the surge in medical tourism in these countries has led to increased demand for medical equipment, including cooling systems. Additionally, as affordability increases in these regions, there's a growing preference for a higher quality of life, leading to greater adoption of medical cooling systems, particularly in countries like India and China.

In 2018, the medical imaging systems segment emerged as the dominant force in the medical cooling system market, a trend expected to persist throughout the forecast period. This dominance is primarily driven by the heightened utilization of these systems in medical imaging technologies like MRI and CT scans.

North America seized the lion's share of the global medical cooling system market in 2018 and is projected to maintain its dominance in the forthcoming years. This stronghold can be attributed to the widespread adoption and easy accessibility of these systems in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is poised for the most rapid growth during the forecast period. This momentum is fueled by the increasing disposable income in developing economies such as India and China, coupled with a growing awareness of medical laser technology.

Key Finding of The Medical Cooling System Market:

By type, the liquid-based technology segment accounted for the highest market share of 77% in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By region, North America was the major shareholder and accounted for the highest share of 38% in 2018.

Based on application, the medical imaging system segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Key Benefits for Medical Cooling System Market:

The medical cooling system market share is based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the medical cooling system industry.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the global medical cooling system market.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the medical cooling system market trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The global medical cooling system market forecast is studied from 2019 to 2026.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative medical cooling system analysis of the global market from 2019 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Market Players

American Chillers

Cold Shot Chillers

Drake Refrigeration, Inc.

Filtrine Manufacturing Company

General Air Types, Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corp

Johnson Thermal Systems

KKT Chillers

Glen Dimplex Group

Lytron Inc.

