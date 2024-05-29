(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Digital transformation experts Jalubro, target tax professionals and ESG demand as part of exciting growth plans and announce more key hires to leadership team.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jalubro, recognised globally as a leading provider of digital transformation services and Technology

solutions to corporate legal

departments and law firms, today announced ambitious growth plans which will see it target adjacent markets in the professional services space, making its solutions and services available to tax professionals, globally. At the same time, the company announced exciting plans to help the legal supply chain achieve it's sustainability goals with the release of a new Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG ) management platform and service offering designed to guide clients throughout their ESG journey.

The global business landscape is undergoing significant changes, with increasing focus on tax regulations and sustainability practices. As governments around the world tighten their tax compliance requirements, businesses are faced with the challenge of ensuring compliance and mitigating risks. Additionally, stakeholders, investors, and consumers are increasingly prioritising ESG factors when making business decisions, creating a need for companies to demonstrate their commitment to responsible and sustainable practices.

Recognising these evolving market trends and the growing demand for specialised services and technology, particularly those involving Generative AI, Jalubro expects that demand for its services and solutions will scale in line with the projected growth forecasts, driven by e-invoicing, where the company's propriety GenAI invoice compliance engine, ''Qaptur '' is expected to continue to generate significant interest and fuel accelerated growth.

The Qaptur product is currently re-sold as an add on solution by Thomson Reuters to its existing Legal Tracker customers. Those customers taking Qaptur report vastly enhanced data driven insights, and compliance while at the same time opening up even more savings. Both key areas valued by the corporate C-Suite. The same technology is now also being considered by tax departments as a way to quickly extract the required invoice data required to meet e-invoicing needs rather than having to rely on expensive ERP integrations.

Arran Braganza, CEO commented ''Our mission is to make our clients successful by merging remarkable AI technology offerings with innovative professional services, ensuring that our clients not only embrace the latest technology, but also use it effectively to boost sustainable growth and profitability. We are now at a pivotal point in Jalubro's journey where we see a future for the company as the leading integrated legal, tax and ESG solutions and services provider, internationally”.

In addition to Qaptur, Jalubro has also recently launched the first iteration of its ESG management platform, Emitics. This solution is designed specifically for the professional services industry to assist with supply chain risk management, compulsory reporting requirements and providing deeper insight and transparency into sustainability and diversity & inclusion data. There are also other products to be launched before the end of 2024.

To build on their already successful offering in the legal sector, and ensure successful expansion into these new markets, Jalubro has strengthened its leadership team with two further key hires. It was announced that Martin Rohde and Ross Hughey were joining as Chief Business Officer and as Chief Technology Officer respectively. Both Martin and Ross will work alongside CEO, Arran Braganza and the Board, to drive growth and bring to market innovative, novel, technology solutions with an emphasis on accelerating recurring revenue streams, while at the same time look for product integration opportunities within Jalburo's partner eco-system.

Martin Rohde, Chief Business Officer said ''I have followed Jalubro's rapid growth for the past 5 years. Arran and the Board have built a truly amazing team. I am excited to join the company at this time to drive its ambitious growth plans. In addition to working alongside Arran, I will help drive our partner eco-system which we see as instrumental to our success''.

Sentiment with which Ross Hughey, Chief Technology Officer agreed, before adding ''We are looking well beyond that of being just another tech consultancy. We are building propriety products, solutions and services and driving recurring revenues. We now offer under one roof a full end to end proposition for legal and now tax and ESG professionals via our integrated approach to product development and commercial go-to-market''.

About Jalubro Consulting:

Jalubro is a UK headquartered digital transformation business specialising in legal, tax and ESG technology solutions. It has operations in the Netherlands, United Arab Emirates, India, Japan, USA, Mexico and Australia. With a strong focus on innovation and customer service, Jalubro helps law firms, legal departments, tax teams and corporate Boards transform their operations through the strategic sourcing, development, implementation and management of tax, legal and ESG technology.

