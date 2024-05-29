2024 Women's Right Award: Ethan Putterman And Mountbattan Tutors On New Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ethan PuttermanCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mountbattan Tutors and Aventura Tutors are proud to announce the launch of the Women's Rights Award for excellence in college tutoring , created by CEO Ethan Putterman . This award will recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements of women in the field of college tutoring, and will be presented for the first time in 2024. This is a part of 'Putting Families First,' an initiative of Mountbattan Tutors.As a leader in the education industry, Ethan Putterman has always been passionate about promoting gender equality and empowering women. With the launch of this award, he hopes to not only recognize the hard work and dedication of women in college tutoring, but also to inspire and encourage more women to pursue careers in this field. Putterman's dedication to providing equal opportunities for women in higher education has been evident through his work in college tutoring where he has been CEO of Mountbattan Tutors and Aventura Tutors since 2021.The Women's Rights Award will be open to all women who are currently working as college tutors, regardless of their age, background, or experience. The winner will be selected based on their exceptional tutoring skills, academic achievements, and contributions to promoting women's rights and equality in their community. The Women's Rights Award has a strong focus on supporting and empowering female students. Through his leadership, Putterman has ensured that women have access to the same resources and opportunities as their male counterparts, breaking down barriers and promoting gender equality in education. He believes that this award will not only bring much-deserved recognition to women in college tutoring, but also shed light on the importance of gender equality in the education sector. Similar to 'Putting Families First,' he hopes that this initiative will spark conversations and drive positive change in the industry.Creating this award, Ethan Putterman expressed his gratitude and dedication to continue supporting women in college tutoring. "I am deeply honored to offer this award and to be recognized for my work in promoting women's rights in education. I firmly believe that every woman deserves equal opportunities and access to education, and I will continue to work towards this goal through The Women's Rights Award and other Putting Families First. This award is a reminder that our efforts are making a difference and I am committed to doing even more in the future."Nominations for the Women's Rights Award will open in 2023, and the winner will be announced in 2024. Mountbattan Tutors and Aventura Tutors are excited to see the impact of this award and are committed to supporting and empowering women in the education field. For more information, please visit our website or contact us directly.We look forward to celebrating the achievements of women in college tutoring through the Women's Rights Award and hope to see a more diverse and inclusive education industry in the future.

