Drug Delivery Devices Market Updates : Projected To Surpass USD 26.7 Billion By 2026

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Drug Delivery Devices Market by Device Type, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the global drug delivery devices market size was valued at $19 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $26.7 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2026.

The expansion of the drug delivery devices market is primarily fueled by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases globally. Additionally, factors such as the growing elderly population and the rising adoption of biologics worldwide contribute to its growth. However, stringent government regulations related to the introduction of new drug delivery devices pose a challenge to market expansion. Conversely, developing economies present significant growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The market analysis considers device type, route of administration, and region. Device types include smart pills, inhalers, drug-eluting stents, safety syringes, implantable drug delivery devices, transdermal patches, among others. Routes of administration encompass hospitals & diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers & clinics, and others. Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Inhalers & nebulizers dominated the drug delivery market in 2018 and are expected to maintain this dominance, driven by the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases like asthma. Moreover, growing awareness about the effectiveness of these devices in treating respiratory ailments further propels market growth. The smart pills segment is projected to witness the fastest growth due to their ability to monitor drug administration results, facilitating various stages of drug development.

Hospitals and diagnostic centers are the primary end-users, owing to the rising incidence of chronic diseases necessitating drug delivery devices. Ambulatory surgical centers are poised to experience the fastest growth, reflecting the increasing number of such facilities globally.

North America held the largest market share in 2018, attributed to the easy availability of drug delivery devices and the high incidence of chronic diseases like diabetes and cancer. Conversely, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth, driven by increasing awareness and the evolving life science industry in countries like India, China, and South Korea.

Key Findings of the Study:

Inhalers and nebulizers occupied more than one-thirds share of the global drug delivery devices market in 2018.

The hospitals and diagnostic centers segment in end user is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

The transdermal patches segment in device type accounted for more than one-thirds share of the drug delivery devices market in 2018.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period, followed by LAMEA.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global drug delivery devices market trends from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

The drug delivery devices market forecast is studied from 2019 to 2026.

The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the drug delivery devices industry.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the drug delivery devices market

