Henkel Malaysia Collaborates With Project Hope Welfare Association To Empower Communities Through Baking Workshops

Ms. Lai Leen, Chairperson of Project Hope Welfare Association (center left), presents the certificate of appreciation to Ms. Teoh Tsu-Shien, President of Henkel Malaysia (center right).

Active discussion and learning during the EZY Baking Workshop.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - media OutReach Newswire - 29 May 2024 - With support from Henkel Malaysia, Project Hope Welfare Association held an eight-week 'EZY Baking Workshop' from March to May this year. The workshop equipped eight single parents and individuals from lower-income backgrounds with baking knowledge and assistance to start their own home-based baking business, aiming to foster self-reliance and economic empowerment within the community.'We were inspired by the enthusiasm of the participants and their aspirations to build a brighter future for themselves,' said Teoh Tsu-Shien, President of Henkel Malaysia. 'We hope that this initiative will bring a meaningful difference to their lives and support their ability to achieve economic independence.'Supported by Henkel's 'Make an Impact on Tomorrow' initiative, approximately RM45,000 was donated to cover ingredients, machinery, facility improvements, and compensation for the workshops throughout the year, and to provide start-up assistance to participants including electric ovens, electric mixers, and laptops.Lai Leen, Chairperson of Project Hope Welfare Association said, 'We would like to thank Henkel for their sponsorship, enabling Project Hope to continue community-empowering programs to achieve self-sustainability for those in need.'Henkel Malaysia is also presently collaborating with Project Hope Welfare Association on a computer literacy program for children of low-income families and Myanmar refugees, as part of ongoing efforts to support community development and empowerment.Hashtag: #Henkel

About Henkel

With its brands, innovations and technologies, Henkel holds leading market positions worldwide in the industrial and consumer businesses. Henkel's Adhesive Technologies business unit leads the global market for adhesives, sealants and functional coatings. The Consumer Brands business unit occupies a leading position in numerous markets and categories around the globe, particularly in the Laundry & Home Care and Hair business areas. Henkel's three biggest brands are Loctite, Persil and Schwarzkopf. In fiscal 2023, Henkel reported sales of more than 21.5 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of around 2.6 billion euros. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. Sustainability has a long tradition at Henkel, and the company has a clear sustainability strategy with specific targets. Henkel was founded in 1876 and today employs a diverse team of around 48,000 people worldwide united by a strong corporate culture, shared values and a common purpose: 'Pioneers at heart for the good of generations.' For further details, please see



