Shin Guan Renews ISO 9001 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment To Quality And Environmental Responsibility

OutReach Newswire - 29 May 2024 - Shin Guan, a crane company in Singapore , is proud to announce the renewal of its ISO 9001 certification, reflecting their commitment to excellence as well as demonstrating their proactive approach towards sustainable business practices.







Shin Guan announces the renewal of its ISO 9001 certification, reflecting their commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality in the crane industry.

'The renewal of our ISO 9001 certification reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering quality products and services while minimising our environmental footprint. We believe that by embracing green energy and adhering to international standards, we can drive positive change within our industry and contribute to a healthier planet for future generations.', said Ng SK, CEO of Shin Guan.

Background on ISO 9001 Certification and Its Industry Significance

ISO 9001 certification is an internationally recognised standard for quality management systems, providing a robust framework for companies to ensure consistent delivery of products and services while prioritising workplace safety and health. This certification is not only vital within the industry but also holds significance at a global level, serving as a foundation for the development of national and international regulations. With Shin Guan's renewal, customers can rest assured of the company's adherence to ISO standards, ensuring the consistent quality of products and services delivered, along with upholding exemplary standards of safety and health in the workplace.

Alignment with Company Values and Mission

For Shin Guan, ISO 9001:2015 represents more than just a certification; it embodies the company's core values of quality and safety. Alongside ISO 45001:2018, which focuses on occupational health and safety management systems, these standards are integral to demonstrating the company's ability to meet customer requirements and regulatory obligations while prioritising the well-being of its workforce at every step.

Environmental Responsibility Through Innovation

As part of its mission to operate responsibly and reduce its environmental impact, Shin Guan has taken significant steps to integrate green practices into its operations. One notable aspect of this commitment is the company's transition to electric-powered cranes, eliminating the use of fossil fuels and reducing harmful emissions.

In addition to transitioning to green energy, Shin Guan has implemented an eco-friendly lubricating system in its cranes, further reducing its environmental footprint. This innovative approach not only enhances operational efficiency but also minimises the company's ecological impact, contributing to a cleaner, greener future.

Embracing Continuous Improvement

Renewing its ISO 9001 certification highlights Shin Guan's commitment to continuous improvement. By embracing corrective and preventive actions, the company continuously enhances its product and service quality while improving its environmental performance. This dedication ensures that Shin Guan remains at the forefront of the crane industry, delivering solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients.

About Shin Guan

Shin Guan is an established crane supplier with 25 years of experience, dedicated to providing high-quality electric crane systems and components. Specialising in a diverse range of electrical cranes, hoists, and component systems, Shin Guan excels in delivering premium solutions using CMAK products. The company's product portfolio includes overhead cranes, gantry cranes, jib cranes, monorail hoists, and chain blocks. With a commitment to professionalism and expertise, Shin Guan ensures that its range of lifting equipment, cranes, and hoists adheres to industry standards for quality and reliability.

SHIN GUAN PTE. LTD.