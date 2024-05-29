Challenge Your Balance: Participate In The Slow Cycle Race At Mushrif Mall

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



First-of-its-kind Slow Cycle Race at Mushrif Mall

Two exciting weekends: May 31st to June 2nd and June 7th to 9th Total prize pool of AED 17,500, with a grand prize of AED 10,000

As summer heats up, so does the excitement at Mushrif Mall with its unique Slow Cycle Race. Over two thrilling weekends, from May 31st to June 2nd and June 7th to 9th, both expert cyclists and amateurs are invited to join in a race that promises competitive fun and a truly unique experience.

The race is open to 300 participants aged 15 and above. Cyclists of all levels will have the opportunity to test their balance and coordination in this unique slow race, with each slow pace adding to the excitement, culminating in the grand finale on June 9th. Winners will receive substantial prizes: first place will be awarded 10,000 AED, second place 5,000 AED, and third place 2,500 AED.

“This Slow Cycle Race at Mushrif Mall demonstrates our commitment to fostering a sense of community and inclusivity. We are excited to see our diverse community come together, challenge themselves, and perhaps discover a new kind of joy in cycling,” stated Mr. Biju George, General Manager of Line Investments.

“This Slow Cycle Race is a wonderful start to our summer festivities at Mushrif Mall. This season, we aim to create a delightful and interactive environment for our patrons, and what better way to do that than with this innovative contest,” says Mr. Riyas Cherichi, General Manager of Mushrif Mall. The race is not about speed but balance and control, capturing the spirit of competition and camaraderie.

Prizes will be awarded to the 'slowest' and most skilled cyclists. Registration is currently available, and early enrollment is recommended. To register, please dial 026904444.