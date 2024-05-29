Turkish Airlines Celebrates Its 91-Year History With A Masterpiece Named Wings Of Trkiye

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Turkish Airlines, the national flag carrier of Trkiye, began its journey in 1933 with a single aircraft, the Curtiss King Bird D2. Drawing inspiration from this historic aircraft that laid the foundation for its success, the airline has created a sustainable project using aircraft parts accumulated from its fleet over its 91-year history.



In memory of the aircraft that played a pivotal role in shaping Turkish civil aviation, Turkish Airlines has created 'Wings of Trkiye', a masterpiece in collaboration with Sculptor Seluk Yılmaz. Bridging the past and the future, this remarkable piece of art is handcrafted from metal aircraft parts. The reconstructed aircraft weighs approximately 4 tons, with a wingspan of 9 meters, a length of 6 meters, and a height of 2.4 meters.



The story of the Wings of Trkiye Project and its creation is captured in a film, which metaphorically portrays Turkish Airlines' journey from its humble beginnings to its current global stature through this masterpiece.

