Embrace The Delight Of The Summer Season With Luxurious Dining Experiences At Sofitel Dubai Downtown

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) 29 May 2024, Dubai -

Enjoy the unique blend of European sophistication and authentic local charm at Sofitel Dubai Downtown. The French luxury hotel offers a range of exclusive and enchanting offers, promising a delightful summer filled with captivating dining experiences.

An Extravagant Evening Enhanced with Happy Hour Offerings at L'Apero

Make the most of your evenings with the exclusive daily happy hour offers from 8 PM to 10 PM. Delight in a carefully curated selection of refreshing house beverages designed to enhance your leisure. Unwind in style as you savour your preferred drink in the luxurious ambience of L'Apero.

Price: AED 35

A Grape Menu Exuding Summer Elegance in French Style at L'Apero

Embrace the elegance of French luxury as you enjoy each sip with the rich flavours from the grape menu for this summer by

L'Apero. Relish the exquisite grape selection to add a sliver of splendid luxury to your evenings. From crisp whites to bold reds and refreshing ros, this can be the perfect opportunity to feel the vibe of France in Dubai's summer.

Price: AED 180 per bottle

Sip the Sunset with Happy Hour and Stunning Views of Downtown Dubai skyline

Enjoy the sunset across the breathtaking views of the Downtown Dubai skyline and the iconic Burj Khalifa, while you enjoy the daily happy hour comprising delicious selection of house beverages at Sofitel Pool Lounge

from 4

PM to 8 PM. At AED 35, sip your favorite drink as the sun goes down and chime in to the glitters of the evening.

Price: AED 35

Summer Fever with Flavoured Margarita by the Sofitel Pool Lounge

Fan of margaritas? How about some summer twist with some other tantalising flavoures? Enjoy delicious flavoured margarita pitchers for AED 99 and have a refreshing unwinding by the pool.

Guests can look forward to

Breezy Mint, Passionately Fruity, Straw-Berry

and

Ma Ma - Mango

and soak into the vibe as we enter the summer season.

Price: AED 99 per pitcher

Grape by the Pool and the Glamorous View of the iconic Burj Khalifa

Head to the Sofitel Pool Lounge and grab your preferred grape from the passionately curated summer menu. A distinct collection where grape lovers can happily have a relaxing summer time amidst the sophisticated atmosphere at

AED 180 per bottle.

Price: AED 180 per bottle

Access Elevated Offers at Sofitel Dubai Downtown via ALL MEMBERSHIP program

Indulge in the culinary offerings at Sofitel Dubai Downtown while enjoying a special 20% discount on your entire dining bill on a selection of restaurants and bars (excluding Shisha/Tobacco) upon enrollment in the Accor's ALL MEMBERSHIP program.

The ALL MEMBERSHIP program is a global loyalty program offering exclusive benefits and rewards across Accor's hotels, resorts, and brands worldwide.