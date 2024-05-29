Kia Middle East And Africa Unveils New Sorento Restyled Model In The Region

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The new Sorento model boasts a striking exterior design with a newly designed grille.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 29, 2024:

Kia Middle East and Africa is thrilled to announce the launch of the new Kia Sorento restyled model, set to redefine the mid-size SUV market in the region. This launch marks a significant milestone for Kia, showcasing the brand's commitment in innovation, style, and advanced technology.

The new Sorento showcases an eye-catching exterior design with a newly designed grille, vertical headlights, and L-shaped daytime running lights (DRL), giving it a bold road presence. The rear features a new star-map graphic that connects the vertical tail lamps, enhancing its modern look. The new model also offers rims up to 20 inches, catering to a variety of style preferences.

The Sorento's redesigned interior is a testament to Kia's dedication to luxury and comfort, equipped with a horizontal layout that emphasizes spaciousness. The new Kia infotainment platform features a 12.3-inch high-definition curved display screen, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10-inch head-up display, along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Enhanced interior lighting with mood lamps creates a refined atmosphere, ensuring every journey is a premium experience.

Yaser Shabsogh, Vice President, Commercial Operations, Regional HQ, Middle East & Africa, Kia,

stated:“This restyled model is a clear statement of Kia's innovative approach and dedication to enhancing the driving experience. We invite all potential car buyers to visit our showrooms and experience the new Sorento first-hand.”

In terms of features, the new Sorento is equipped with a Digital Centre Mirror and advanced driving safety systems, including new driving safety (ADAS) such as Junction Turning, Junction Crossing, Lane–change Oncoming, Blind-spot Collision-avoidance Assist and 360-degree parking sensors. These technologies highlight Kia's focus on safety and driver assistance, ensuring peace of mind for all passengers on the road.

Under the hood, the Sorento restyled is powered by a state-of-the-art 3.5L V6 engine, delivering 268 horsepower and 331 Nm of torque. This powerful engine ensures robust performance, making the Sorento a leader in its segment for both everyday driving and long-distance travel.

Ahmed Soudodi, Vice President, Product & Marketing ,

Regional HQ, Middle East & Africa, Kia,

added:“The new Sorento restyled embodies Kia's vision of combining bold design with cutting-edge technology. We are excited to bring this model to the region and confident it will resonate with our customers looking for a stylish, luxurious space, and high-performing mid-size SUV.”