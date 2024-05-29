Transforming Beauty Standards: Clean Rebel Launches In Dubai

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Embrace Luxurious, Sustainable Skincare

Clean Rebel, a new eco-luxury skincare brand, is thrilled to announce its official launch. Based in Dubai, this visionary brand introduces a line of clean, high-performance skincare products meticulously crafted to nourish both skin and soul.

Embracing a holistic approach to beauty, Clean Rebel believes true beauty is more than skin deep. The brand offers luxurious skincare products formulated with clean, high-performance ingredients, ushering in a new era of conscious beauty that benefits people, animals, and the planet.

Each product is made with the finest food-grade organic and vegan oils, floral waters, and essences. Free from hormone disruptors, known carcinogens, and skin irritants, Clean Rebel ensures that every ingredient is safe and effective. Ingredients are sourced ethically and sustainably, with partnerships established with suppliers who share the same values.

Dedicated to the well-being of animals, Clean Rebel does not test on animals. Additionally, 10% of the brand's profits support animal shelters and rescues in the UAE. The brand also promotes sustainability through a recycling program, where customers can return empty containers for recycling and receive a 20% discount on their next order.

The debut collection, The Essence Collection, offers a luxurious array of facial skincare products meticulously crafted to cleanse, nourish, and rejuvenate your skin. This collection includes a cleanser, toner, active serum, facial oil, and an exfoliating paste. Each product is formulated with natural active ingredients like Rosa Damascena (rose) flower water from Bulgaria, organic pistachio seed oil from Sicily, and organic jojoba oil from Palestine, creating a sensory experience that indulges and revitalizes. For the ultimate clean skincare regimen, opt for the Essence Complete Face Kit, or select your favorite products individually to suit your unique skincare needs.



