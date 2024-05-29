Smart Air Purifiers Market To Worth US$ 12.7 Billion By 2032 With A Striking 7% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global smart air purifiers market

is primarily driven by advancements in smart technology.

IMARC Group's latest research report, titled"Smart Air Purifiers market: Global industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032,"

: Global industry

Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032,” the global smart air purifiers market

size reached US$ 6.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 12.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during 2024-2032.

Smart air purifiers are advanced devices equipped with sensors, connectivity features, and automation capabilities to monitor and improve indoor air quality. These purifiers use a combination of filters, such as HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filters and activated carbon filters, to remove airborne pollutants like dust, pollen, smoke, pet dander, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). The smart features allow users to remotely monitor air quality metrics, such as particulate levels and humidity, via smartphone apps or voice assistants. Some models adjust purification settings automatically based on real-time air quality data, while others offer scheduling options and personalized recommendations for optimal operation. Additionally, integration with smart home ecosystems enables seamless control and coordination with other devices for enhanced comfort and energy efficiency. Smart air purifiers offer convenience, effectiveness, and peace of mind for maintaining clean and healthy indoor environments.

Request Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): /requestsample

Leading Key Players in the Smart Air Purifiers Industry:

.Blueair (Unilever PLC)

.Coway Co. Ltd

.Dyson Limited

.Honeywell International Inc

.Koninklijke Philips N.V

.LG Electronics Inc. (LG Corporation)

.Sharp Corporation

.Vesync Co. Ltd

.Winix America Inc

.Xiaomi Corporation

Global Smart Air Purifiers Market Trends:

The global smart air purifiers market is primarily driven by advancements in smart technology. Smart air purifiers, equipped with sensors, filters, and connectivity features, offer real-time monitoring of air quality and remote control capabilities through smartphone apps or smart home platforms. One of the significant drivers of the smart air purifiers market is the rising awareness of indoor air pollution and its adverse effects on health. Factors such as allergens, pollutants, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and airborne particles contribute to poor indoor air quality, leading to respiratory problems and allergies. As a result, consumers are increasingly seeking effective solutions to purify and improve the air quality in their homes and workplaces, driving the demand for smart air purifiers.

Moreover, the growing adoption of smart home devices and IoT (Internet of Things) technologies further propels market growth. Smart air purifiers offer convenience, automation, and connectivity features, allowing users to monitor and control air quality parameters remotely using their smartphones or voice commands. Integration with smart home ecosystems and platforms such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit enhances interoperability and expands the functionalities of smart air purifiers.

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure:

Smart Air Purifiers Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

.Dust Collectors

.Fume and Smoke Collectors

.Others

Dust collectors represented the largest segment due to their efficiency in removing particulate matter and allergens, addressing a common concern in indoor air quality.

Breakup by Technique:

.High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)

.Thermodynamic Sterilization System (TSS)

.Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation

.Ionizer Purifiers

.Activated Carbon Filtration

.Others

HEPA represented the largest segment because High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters are widely recognized for their ability to capture 99.97% of particles, making them a preferred choice for effective air purification.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

.Online

.Offline

Online represented the largest segment as consumers increasingly prefer the convenience of online shopping for smart air purifiers, with a wide range of options and easy access to product information.

Breakup by End User:

.Residential

.Commercial

.Others

Residential represented the largest segment since homeowners are increasingly investing in smart air purifiers to ensure healthier indoor environments for their families.

Breakup by Region:

.North America (United States, Canada)

.Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

.Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

.Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

.Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Asia Pacific's dominance in the smart air purifiers market is attributed to factors such as rapid urbanization, increasing pollution levels, and a growing middle-class population with a rising awareness of the importance of clean air in their homes.

Key Highlights of the Report:

.Market Performance (2018-2023)

.Market Outlook (2024-2032)

.Porter's Five Forces Analysis

.Market Drivers and Success Factors

.SWOT Analysis

.Value Chain

.Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

