NCRF To Host 1St Annual HBCU Honors Award Show Friday, May 31, 2024 In San Diego

Awards to celebrate all things HBCU & launch of the first HBCU in California

- Dr. Theresa Price, NCRF Founder and CEOSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Dr. Theresa Price, Founder and President of National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a nonprofit educational enhancement organization with a national footprint and celebrating the historic move of the first HBCU expanding to California, has announced that NCRF will host its inaugural HBCU Honors award show on Friday, May 31, 2024. Dedicated to ALL THINGS HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities), the semi-formal event is FREE and open to the public. The festivities, emceed by Hip-Hop Legend and NCRF Ambassador Yo-Yo, will be held at MLK Center at Bayview, 6134 Pastor Timothy J. Winters Street, San Diego, CA 92114 from 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM, with doors opening at 6:00.The awards show will feature special performances by HBCU grad Kenny Lattimore and Hip-Hop Legend Yo-Yo and will stream on NCRF TV YouTube channel this summer, other streaming platforms and be rebroadcast for television. NCRF will recognize ALL THINGS HBCU – including everything from the People's HBCU President to the Best Dance Team, Band, and Best“Caf”. Several HBCU Presidents will be in attendance.NCRF and Black College ExpoTM were founded by Dr. Price in 1999 to serve as a platform for students to learn about the rich history and legacy of HBCUs in our nation's educational landscape. The expos have since grown to be a vital link to college and careers for the Black and Brown community by providing access to HBCUs, other colleges and universities. The expos have also been the hub of opportunities where students can receive on-the-spot acceptances, have college application fees waived and receive millions in scholarships.Dr. Price extends an invitation to all to come and cheer on ALL THINGS HBCU.“For 25 years, NCRF has partnered with HBCUs in a shared mission to bring access to education to underserved and underrepresented students. We honor the HBCUs' incredible impact on our national educational landscape and on the individual lives they have transformed. Please join us to celebrate our HBCU family on May 31st, it will be a night of love and light!” To register to celebrate ALL THINGS HBCU by attending this free event, follow this LINK:For more information about NCRF and its programs, please visit .NCRF welcomes donations to support and connect underserved and underrepresented students to college, careers and beyond!Subscribe to NCRF's YouTube Channel today at:About the National College Resources FoundationNow in its 25th year, National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually through a variety of impactful programs and initiatives, including its Black College ExpoTM, Latino College ExpoTM, Movement Program, STEAM Program and Student Athlete Program (SAP). Founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price to serve as a vital link between minorities and college admissions, NCRF's mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF's vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities, with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.

