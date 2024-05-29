Myvolts Launches The Alchemist Innovative Power Hub For Musicians & Other Mobile Creatives

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

myVolts Alchemist and Silent Alchemist hubs harness the power and protocols of USB-C to power legacy, present, and future gear safely, simply and sustainably.

- @dasbefinden at Superbooth 2024DUBLIN, DUBLIN, IRELAND, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- myVolts Ltd launched today their newest products, The Alchemist and The Silent Alchemist – power hubs for musicians and other mobile creatives.Over 6 months, myVolts surveyed its customers, gathering thousands of responses, to endeavor to fully understand gear power problems,and designed the hubs with exactly these needs in mind.Also launched is a free browser-based app, myVolts PowerMyGear , that allows users to capture gear setups and learn how to power them.USB-C power has many standards and protocols, and this will help musicians learn exactly how to power gear safely and sustainably.The 30-day Kickstarter campaign kicks runs until 20th June 2024. Prices start at 199 EUR for the Alchemist Starter Kit.The products have been designed and developed, manufacturing will start during the campaign and product will ship to backers Oct 2024.myVolts has been solving the power problems of consumers and professionals for well over a decade, has six previously successfully funded and shipped Kickstarter campaigns, and served tens of thousands of happy customers on Amazon, eBay and their own webshop. Their products are available worldwide in musical instruments stores like Perfect Circuit, Thomann and Gear4Music.Features and Benefits:. Flexible input powering options: Power hub from either USB-C or DC.. Anything in DC: Internal Voltage Boost Circuit Input allows input voltages of 9V DC to 24V DC, any polarity. Even power the hub from an old laptop power supply.. Full output voltage range: No voltage blindspots, USB-C outputs from 5V to 20V, regardless of input.. No reboots: On-board chip manager for each port ensures no reboots when new devices are added.. Chainable: Daisy-chain units together to expand number of available ports. 24V DC output: 1 x 24V DC output port, to power Strymon Ojay and other isolated pedal power boxes.. Intuitive lighting system: USB-C output ports change to green when PD/QC protocols engaged.. Flexible output options: Each USB port delivers PD-Equipped USB output. Change to specific DC voltages with barrel with Step-Up USB-C to DC Powertips.. Chain devices: High power to allow stable chaining of multiple devices from single USB port with Crazy Chain Mk2.. Isolated outputs: 7 isolated ports for noise-free operation [Silent Alchemist only].. High power per isolated outputs: 20W per isolated port (usually 500mA for other isolated power supplies) [Silent Alchemist only].. Macbook / Laptop charging: One 100W high-power port, charges even MacbookPro. [Silent Alchemist only].

