Investortv To Host Live Panel Discussion: Investing In Gold: Expert Insights And Perspectives” On June 7, 2024

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- investorTV, a digital platform powered by Global One media that brings together industry experts, corporate leaders, and investment professionals for live panel discussions on key market topics, is excited to announce its upcoming live panel discussion, "Investing in Gold: Expert Insights and Perspectives," scheduled for June 7, 2024, at 12 PM EST (4 PM GMT). This exclusive live webinar will feature a group of gold mining CEOs and industry experts who will debate and share their insights on navigating the booming gold mining market.Media veteran Michael Switow, renowned for his insightful coverage of financial markets, will moderate this hour-long webinar featuring an esteemed panel of guest speakers, including:- Frank Callaghan, President and CEO of Golden Cariboo Resources- Brandon Bonifacio, President, CEO, and Director of NevGold Corp- John Feneck, Portfolio Manager and Founder and CEO of Feneck Consulting- Taj Singh, President and CEO of First Nordic MetalsThe panel will examine the sustainability of the recent uptrend and discuss the opportunities and challenges for the sector. Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions and engage directly with the panelists.To get exclusive, front-row access to this dynamic forum, simply register here: #/registrationSlots are limited, so early registration is encouraged.About investorTVinvestorTV is a premier digital platform for industry experts and corporate leaders to explore how key forces shaping the 21st-century economy impact investment decisions. Live interactive conversations provide viewers with exclusive insights and actionable strategies. Launched by Global One Media to empower viewers with free, high-quality investment insights, the platform also connects CEOs and institutional investors to explore the collaborations needed for next-generation innovations. More information at .About Global One MediaGlobal One Media is a full-service investor-focused digital marketing agency solving the needs of publicly traded companies. We deliver creative and effective solutions for digital market awareness and brand positioning across all industries, specializing in content creation and investor engagement for listed and pre-IPO companies. Leveraging our Stocks To Watch network and community-driven channels, we help public companies dominate their sector amid the digital and social media landscape, tell their story in an engaging manner, and reach millions of investors around the world. More information at .Stay connected with investorTV and access the latest content and events through their website and social media channels:- YouTube: @InvestorTelevision- TikTok: @investor- Twitter:- Instagram:- Facebook:- LinkedIn:

